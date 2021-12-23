BYU vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

How to Watch BYU vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The BYU Cougars (9-2) will host the South Florida Bulls (4-5) after winning five home games in a row. The contest begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
How to Watch BYU vs. South Florida
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Marriott Center
Key Stats for BYU vs. South Florida
- The Cougars put up 19.9 more points per game (77.3) than the Bulls allow (57.4).
- The Bulls put up an average of 56.7 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 65.6 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- The Cougars make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
- The Bulls are shooting 37.8% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 40.4% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.
BYU Players to Watch
- The Cougars scoring leader is Alex Barcello, who averages 19.7 per contest to go with 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
- BYU's leading rebounder is Gideon George averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Te'Jon Lucas and his 4.7 assists per game.
- Barcello leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Barcello and Fousseyni Traore lead BYU on the defensive end, with Barcello leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Traore in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.
South Florida Players to Watch
- The Bulls' Caleb Murphy averages enough points (13.0 per game) and assists (3.8 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Russel Tchewa is at the top of the South Florida rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 6.5 points and tacks on 1.0 assist per game.
- Javon Greene is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bulls, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
- Greene (2.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for South Florida while Jalyn McCreary (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Utah Valley
L 72-65
Away
12/4/2021
Missouri State
W 74-68
Away
12/8/2021
Utah State
W 82-71
Home
12/11/2021
Creighton
L 83-71
Away
12/18/2021
Weber State
W 89-71
Away
12/22/2021
South Florida
-
Home
12/29/2021
Westminster (UT)
-
Home
1/1/2022
Portland
-
Away
1/6/2022
Pacific (CA)
-
Home
1/8/2022
Saint Mary's (CA)
-
Home
1/13/2022
Gonzaga
-
Away
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/24/2021
Hampton
W 58-52
Home
11/29/2021
Boston College
L 64-49
Away
12/3/2021
South Carolina State
L 65-64
Home
12/14/2021
Austin Peay
W 60-51
Home
12/18/2021
Florida
L 66-55
Away
12/22/2021
BYU
-
Away
12/29/2021
Mississippi Valley State
-
Home
1/1/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
1/5/2022
Houston
-
Home
1/8/2022
Tulane
-
Away
1/12/2022
SMU
-
Away