BYU vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch BYU vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 11, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; The bench reacts to a three point basket by Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) in the game against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 11, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; The bench reacts to a three point basket by Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) in the game against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The BYU Cougars (9-2) will host the South Florida Bulls (4-5) after winning five home games in a row. The contest begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

    How to Watch BYU vs. South Florida

    Key Stats for BYU vs. South Florida

    • The Cougars put up 19.9 more points per game (77.3) than the Bulls allow (57.4).
    • The Bulls put up an average of 56.7 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 65.6 the Cougars give up to opponents.
    • The Cougars make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
    • The Bulls are shooting 37.8% from the field, 2.6% lower than the 40.4% the Cougars' opponents have shot this season.

    BYU Players to Watch

    • The Cougars scoring leader is Alex Barcello, who averages 19.7 per contest to go with 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
    • BYU's leading rebounder is Gideon George averaging 7.3 boards per game and its best passer is Te'Jon Lucas and his 4.7 assists per game.
    • Barcello leads the Cougars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Barcello and Fousseyni Traore lead BYU on the defensive end, with Barcello leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Traore in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

    South Florida Players to Watch

    • The Bulls' Caleb Murphy averages enough points (13.0 per game) and assists (3.8 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Russel Tchewa is at the top of the South Florida rebounding leaderboard with 5.8 rebounds per game. He also scores 6.5 points and tacks on 1.0 assist per game.
    • Javon Greene is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Bulls, hitting 1.3 threes per game.
    • Greene (2.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for South Florida while Jalyn McCreary (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    BYU Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Utah Valley

    L 72-65

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Missouri State

    W 74-68

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Utah State

    W 82-71

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Creighton

    L 83-71

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Weber State

    W 89-71

    Away

    12/22/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Westminster (UT)

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Portland

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Pacific (CA)

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Saint Mary's (CA)

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Gonzaga

    -

    Away

    South Florida Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/24/2021

    Hampton

    W 58-52

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Boston College

    L 64-49

    Away

    12/3/2021

    South Carolina State

    L 65-64

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Austin Peay

    W 60-51

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Florida

    L 66-55

    Away

    12/22/2021

    BYU

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    East Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Houston

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    SMU

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Diamond Head Classic: BYU vs. South Florida

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    byu basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch BYU vs South Florida

    1 minute ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; A rack of basketballs sits on the court before the game between the California Golden Bears and the Seattle Redhawks at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Florida vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA; The bench reacts to a three point basket by Brigham Young Cougars guard Alex Barcello (13) in the game against the Creighton Bluejays in the second half at Sanford Pentagon. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    BYU vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (3) and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) defends Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 20, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) battle for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) react after Barnes misses the potential game-winning shot during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (8) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy