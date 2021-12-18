How to Watch South Florida at Florida

On Saturday afternoon, South Florida will take on Florida in an intriguing in-state college basketball rivalry game.

Everyone knows that the state of Florida sports major rivalries among their many colleges. While South Florida and Florida aren't huge rivals, they are still rivals. On Saturday afternoon in college basketball action, the Bulls of South Florida will travel to take on the Gators in an intriguing matchup.

How to Watch South Florida Bulls at Florida Gators Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

Prior to this afternoon's matchup, South Florida has opened up its season with a 4-4 record. What better way to get some positive momentum than knocking off the Gators on the road? This would be a huge statement for South Florida is it can pull off a win.

On the other side of this game, the Gators sport a 7-3 record. Florida has looked the part of a legitimate contender so far this season and have shown no signs of slowing down. While they are favored to win this game, the Gators cannot afford to take South Florida lightly.

This should be a fun matchup to watch. Even if the Gators run away with the final score, the Bulls will do everything in their power to make a game out of it. Make sure to tune in to see whether or not South Florida can pull off a major upset.

