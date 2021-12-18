Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch South Florida at Florida in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday afternoon, South Florida will take on Florida in an intriguing in-state college basketball rivalry game.
    Author:

    Everyone knows that the state of Florida sports major rivalries among their many colleges. While South Florida and Florida aren't huge rivals, they are still rivals. On Saturday afternoon in college basketball action, the Bulls of South Florida will travel to take on the Gators in an intriguing matchup.

    How to Watch South Florida Bulls at Florida Gators Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: MSG+

    Live stream the South Florida Bulls at Florida Gators game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Prior to this afternoon's matchup, South Florida has opened up its season with a 4-4 record. What better way to get some positive momentum than knocking off the Gators on the road? This would be a huge statement for South Florida is it can pull off a win.

    On the other side of this game, the Gators sport a 7-3 record. Florida has looked the part of a legitimate contender so far this season and have shown no signs of slowing down. While they are favored to win this game, the Gators cannot afford to take South Florida lightly.

    This should be a fun matchup to watch. Even if the Gators run away with the final score, the Bulls will do everything in their power to make a game out of it. Make sure to tune in to see whether or not South Florida can pull off a major upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    South Florida at Florida

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch South Florida at Florida

    17 seconds ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) shoots against Drexel Dragons forward James Butler (51) during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Saint Francis (PA) at Illinois

    17 seconds ago
    gonzaga
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech

    17 seconds ago
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas Tech vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    17 seconds ago
    Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) drives to the basket as Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211206 Ill Iowa Mbb 019 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Saint Francis (PA) vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    17 seconds ago
    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    South Florida vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    17 seconds ago
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    17 seconds ago
    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    17 seconds ago
    Iowa guard Tony Perkins (11) drives to the basket as Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) defends during a NCAA Big Ten Conference men's basketball game, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211206 Ill Iowa Mbb 019 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Illinois vs. Saint Francis (PA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    17 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy