South Florida vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

The South Florida Bulls (4-4) play the Florida Gators (7-3) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Florida vs. South Florida

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Favorite Spread Total Florida -17 123.5 points

Key Stats for Florida vs. South Florida

The Gators put up 17.1 more points per game (73.5) than the Bulls allow (56.4).

The Bulls put up an average of 56.9 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 60.2 the Gators give up to opponents.

This season, the Gators have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 37.0% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.

The Bulls are shooting 37.3% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 42.2% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.

Florida Players to Watch

Colin Castleton puts up 15.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.9 assists, shooting 51.4% from the field.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. posts 11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Myreon Jones is averaging 9.5 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Anthony Duruji puts up 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 58.3% from the floor.

Tyree Appleby leads the Gators at 2.5 assists per game, while also putting up 2.0 rebounds and 11.0 points.

South Florida Players to Watch