South Florida vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

How to Watch South Florida vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Florida Bulls (4-4) play the Florida Gators (7-3) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida
-17
123.5 points
Key Stats for Florida vs. South Florida
- The Gators put up 17.1 more points per game (73.5) than the Bulls allow (56.4).
- The Bulls put up an average of 56.9 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 60.2 the Gators give up to opponents.
- This season, the Gators have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 37.0% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.
- The Bulls are shooting 37.3% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 42.2% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.
Florida Players to Watch
- Colin Castleton puts up 15.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.9 assists, shooting 51.4% from the field.
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. posts 11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Myreon Jones is averaging 9.5 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
- Anthony Duruji puts up 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 58.3% from the floor.
- Tyree Appleby leads the Gators at 2.5 assists per game, while also putting up 2.0 rebounds and 11.0 points.
South Florida Players to Watch
- Javon Greene is averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 31.1% of his shots from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Jamir Chaplin gets the Bulls 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Russel Tchewa is averaging a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 6.5 points and 1.0 assists, making 42.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Jake Boggs gets the Bulls 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
