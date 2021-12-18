South Florida vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch South Florida vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

    The South Florida Bulls (4-4) play the Florida Gators (7-3) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on Saturday, December 18, 2021. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Florida vs. South Florida

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
    • TV: Marquee Sports Network
    • Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Florida vs South Florida Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Florida

    -17

    123.5 points

    Key Stats for Florida vs. South Florida

    • The Gators put up 17.1 more points per game (73.5) than the Bulls allow (56.4).
    • The Bulls put up an average of 56.9 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 60.2 the Gators give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Gators have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% higher than the 37.0% of shots the Bulls' opponents have hit.
    • The Bulls are shooting 37.3% from the field, 4.9% lower than the 42.2% the Gators' opponents have shot this season.

    Florida Players to Watch

    • Colin Castleton puts up 15.0 points and 9.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.9 assists, shooting 51.4% from the field.
    • Phlandrous Fleming Jr. posts 11.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Myreon Jones is averaging 9.5 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
    • Anthony Duruji puts up 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 58.3% from the floor.
    • Tyree Appleby leads the Gators at 2.5 assists per game, while also putting up 2.0 rebounds and 11.0 points.

    South Florida Players to Watch

    • Javon Greene is averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 31.1% of his shots from the field and 31.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
    • Jamir Chaplin gets the Bulls 6.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also delivers 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Russel Tchewa is averaging a team-leading 5.8 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 6.5 points and 1.0 assists, making 42.6% of his shots from the floor.
    • Jake Boggs gets the Bulls 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    South Florida vs. Florida

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

