South Florida vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/24/2021

How to Watch South Florida vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Florida Bulls (4-6) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-4) on Friday, December 24, 2021 at 12:30 AM ET.
How to Watch Hawaii vs. South Florida
- Game Day: Friday, December 24, 2021
- Game Time: 12:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Stan Sheriff Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawaii
-3.5
121 points
Key Stats for Hawaii vs. South Florida
- The Rainbow Warriors put up 18.5 more points per game (75.6) than the Bulls give up (57.1).
- The Bulls' 54.9 points per game are 14.0 fewer points than the 68.9 the Rainbow Warriors give up.
- The Rainbow Warriors are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 37.1% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- The Bulls' 36.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points lower than the Rainbow Warriors have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Jerome Desrosiers is tops on the Rainbow Warriors at 7.8 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.6 assists and 11.1 points.
- Kamaka Hepa is posting 9.1 points, 1.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.
- Noel Coleman paces his team in both points (17.3) and assists (1.8) per game, and also averages 2.0 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Junior Madut is putting up 11.8 points, 2.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.
- Mate Colina posts 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
South Florida Players to Watch
- The Bulls get 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game from Javon Greene.
- Jamir Chaplin is averaging 6.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 33.3% of his shots from the field.
- Russel Tchewa tops the Bulls in rebounding (5.8 per game), and puts up 6.5 points and 1.0 assists. He also puts up 0.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jake Boggs gives the Bulls 5.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also posts 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
