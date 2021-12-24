South Florida vs. Hawaii: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/24/2021

Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The South Florida Bulls (4-6) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-4) on Friday, December 24, 2021 at 12:30 AM ET.

How to Watch Hawaii vs. South Florida

Game Day: Friday, December 24, 2021

Friday, December 24, 2021 Game Time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Total Hawaii -3.5 121 points

Key Stats for Hawaii vs. South Florida

The Rainbow Warriors put up 18.5 more points per game (75.6) than the Bulls give up (57.1).

The Bulls' 54.9 points per game are 14.0 fewer points than the 68.9 the Rainbow Warriors give up.

The Rainbow Warriors are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 37.1% the Bulls allow to opponents.

The Bulls' 36.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points lower than the Rainbow Warriors have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

Hawaii Players to Watch

Jerome Desrosiers is tops on the Rainbow Warriors at 7.8 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.6 assists and 11.1 points.

Kamaka Hepa is posting 9.1 points, 1.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Noel Coleman paces his team in both points (17.3) and assists (1.8) per game, and also averages 2.0 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Junior Madut is putting up 11.8 points, 2.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Mate Colina posts 7.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

South Florida Players to Watch