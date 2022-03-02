Skip to main content

How to Watch South Florida vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Craig Porter Jr. (3) drives around South Florida Bulls guard Javon Greene (1) at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

The South Florida Bulls (8-20, 3-13 AAC) will try to end a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Memphis Tigers (17-9, 11-5 AAC) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Yuengling Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch South Florida vs. Memphis

Key Stats for South Florida vs. Memphis

  • The 57.6 points per game the Bulls average are 11.3 fewer points than the Tigers give up (68.9).
  • The Tigers average 11.8 more points per game (76.2) than the Bulls allow (64.4).
  • This season, the Bulls have a 37.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 39.2% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
  • The Tigers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 6.0% higher than the 41.4% the Bulls' opponents have shot this season.

South Florida Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Bulls is Caleb Murphy, who scores 11.4 points and distributes 3.1 assists per game.
  • South Florida's best rebounder is Russel Tchewa, who averages 5.5 boards per game in addition to his 7.7 PPG average.
  • The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Javon Greene, who knocks down 1.5 threes per game.
  • Greene and Jamir Chaplin lead South Florida on the defensive end, with Greene leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Chaplin in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Memphis Players to Watch

  • Jalen Duren sits atop the Tigers leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 11.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
  • Alex Lomax's assist statline paces Memphis; he dishes out 4.0 assists per game.
  • Tyler Harris is consistent from distance and leads the Tigers with 1.8 made threes per game.
  • Memphis' leader in steals is Lomax (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Duren (2.4 per game).

South Florida Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Tulane

L 76-57

Home

2/17/2022

East Carolina

L 65-57

Home

2/19/2022

Tulsa

L 65-57

Home

2/23/2022

East Carolina

L 64-60

Away

2/26/2022

Cincinnati

W 56-54

Away

3/3/2022

Memphis

-

Home

3/6/2022

Temple

-

Away

Memphis Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Houston

W 69-59

Away

2/15/2022

Cincinnati

W 81-74

Away

2/20/2022

SMU

L 73-57

Away

2/24/2022

Temple

W 78-64

Home

2/27/2022

Wichita State

W 81-57

Home

3/3/2022

South Florida

-

Away

3/6/2022

Houston

-

Home

How To Watch

March
3
2022

Memphis at South Florida

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
