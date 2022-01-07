South Florida vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch South Florida vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Javon Greene (1) celebrate as he makes a three pointer during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Yuengling Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

AAC opponents square off when the Tulane Green Wave (5-7, 0-0 AAC) host the South Florida Bulls (5-8, 0-0 AAC) at Devlin Fieldhouse, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

How to Watch Tulane vs. South Florida

Key Stats for Tulane vs. South Florida

  • The Green Wave average 12.0 more points per game (73.5) than the Bulls allow (61.5).
  • The Bulls put up an average of 57.5 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 73.8 the Green Wave give up.
  • The Green Wave make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
  • The Bulls are shooting 37.3% from the field, 5.7% lower than the 43.0% the Green Wave's opponents have shot this season.

Tulane Players to Watch

  • Kevin Cross leads his squad in both rebounds (6.0) and assists (3.6) per game, and also puts up 14.0 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Jalen Cook leads his team in both points (18.0) and assists (3.2) per contest, and also posts 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • Jaylen Forbes is averaging 15.9 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
  • Sion James is averaging 7.3 points, 3.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
  • R.J. McGee is averaging 5.2 points, 0.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

South Florida Players to Watch

  • Javon Greene is posting 10.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 36.1% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
  • The Bulls get 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jamir Chaplin.
  • Russel Tchewa is the Bulls' top rebounder (5.4 per game), and he contributes 5.1 points and 0.7 assists.
  • Jake Boggs is putting up 5.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 35.6% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

South Florida at Tulane

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

