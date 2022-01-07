South Florida vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

How to Watch South Florida vs. Tulane: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
AAC opponents square off when the Tulane Green Wave (5-7, 0-0 AAC) host the South Florida Bulls (5-8, 0-0 AAC) at Devlin Fieldhouse, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 8, 2022.
How to Watch Tulane vs. South Florida
- Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Devlin Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Tulane vs. South Florida
- The Green Wave average 12.0 more points per game (73.5) than the Bulls allow (61.5).
- The Bulls put up an average of 57.5 points per game, 16.3 fewer points than the 73.8 the Green Wave give up.
- The Green Wave make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
- The Bulls are shooting 37.3% from the field, 5.7% lower than the 43.0% the Green Wave's opponents have shot this season.
Tulane Players to Watch
- Kevin Cross leads his squad in both rebounds (6.0) and assists (3.6) per game, and also puts up 14.0 points. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Jalen Cook leads his team in both points (18.0) and assists (3.2) per contest, and also posts 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Jaylen Forbes is averaging 15.9 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
- Sion James is averaging 7.3 points, 3.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.
- R.J. McGee is averaging 5.2 points, 0.2 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.
South Florida Players to Watch
- Javon Greene is posting 10.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, making 36.1% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
- The Bulls get 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Jamir Chaplin.
- Russel Tchewa is the Bulls' top rebounder (5.4 per game), and he contributes 5.1 points and 0.7 assists.
- Jake Boggs is putting up 5.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per contest, making 35.6% of his shots from the floor.
