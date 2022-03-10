No. 11 South Florida travels to No. 6 UCF in the first round of the AAC Tournament on Thursday night.

South Florida is the last seed at No. 11 in the American Athletic Conference after finishing a dismal 8-22 overall this season and just 3-15 against conference opponents this year.

How to Watch AAC Tournament, First Round: South Florida vs UCF Today:

Game Date: Mar. 10, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPNU

The Bulls' only three conference wins came on the road at Cincinnati 56-54, at home against Temple 52-49 and at home against UCF 75-51.

The team's most prolific scorer, Caleb Murphy, is going to have to step up big time in this game, averaging 11.2 points and 3.2 assists per game.

Central Florida (UCF) is the No. 6 team in the same conference, finishing with an overall record of 7-11 and finishing at .500 at 9-9 against conference opponents.

The Knights ended this season with two straight road losses to lesser opponents at Tulane and at Tulsa. They are going to need to dig in if they hope to come away with the victory in this tournament because South Florida is going to put it all on the line.

Central Florida is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -9.0 points. The total projected points to be scored in this match is 126.5 points which range on the lower side of the tournament totals.

