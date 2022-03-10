Skip to main content

How to Watch South Florida vs. UCF: AAC Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) shoots against UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 seed UCF Knights (17-11, 9-9 AAC) face off against the No. 11 seed South Florida Bulls (8-22, 3-15 AAC) in the AAC Tournament Thursday at Addition Financial Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM. Watch to see both teams try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch UCF vs. South Florida

UCF vs South Florida Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

UCF

-9

126.5 points

Key Stats for UCF vs. South Florida

  • The Knights put up 5.1 more points per game (70.2) than the Bulls give up (65.1).
  • The Bulls' 57.4 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 68.0 the Knights give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Knights have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.
  • The Bulls' 37.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

UCF Players to Watch

  • Darius Perry puts up a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.4 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 38.8% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Darin Green Jr. is tops on the Knights with 13.6 points per contest and 1.6 assists, while also averaging 2.6 rebounds.
  • C.J. Walker is averaging 8.6 points, 1.0 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.
  • Brandon Mahan puts up 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 37.9% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
  • Cheikh Mbacke Diong leads his team in rebounds per game (6.0), and also averages 6.9 points and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

South Florida Players to Watch

  • The Bulls receive 8.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Javon Greene.
  • Jamir Chaplin is posting 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, making 39.9% of his shots from the floor.
  • Russel Tchewa is the Bulls' top rebounder (5.6 per game), and he averages 7.9 points and 0.3 assists.
  • Corey Walker Jr. is putting up 5.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 41.9% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

March
10
2022

AAC Tournament: South Florida vs. UCF

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

