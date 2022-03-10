Feb 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars guard Kyler Edwards (11) shoots against UCF Knights guard Darius Perry (2) in the second half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 seed UCF Knights (17-11, 9-9 AAC) face off against the No. 11 seed South Florida Bulls (8-22, 3-15 AAC) in the AAC Tournament Thursday at Addition Financial Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM. Watch to see both teams try to get one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch UCF vs. South Florida

Game Day: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Thursday, March 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Addition Financial Arena

Addition Financial Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total UCF -9 126.5 points

Key Stats for UCF vs. South Florida

The Knights put up 5.1 more points per game (70.2) than the Bulls give up (65.1).

The Bulls' 57.4 points per game are 10.6 fewer points than the 68.0 the Knights give up to opponents.

This season, the Knights have a 42.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Bulls' opponents have made.

The Bulls' 37.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

UCF Players to Watch

Darius Perry puts up a team-leading 4.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.4 points and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 38.8% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Darin Green Jr. is tops on the Knights with 13.6 points per contest and 1.6 assists, while also averaging 2.6 rebounds.

C.J. Walker is averaging 8.6 points, 1.0 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Brandon Mahan puts up 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 37.9% from the field and 33.3% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Cheikh Mbacke Diong leads his team in rebounds per game (6.0), and also averages 6.9 points and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

South Florida Players to Watch