How to Watch South Florida vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The South Florida Bulls (5-10, 0-3 AAC) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the UCF Knights (10-4, 2-2 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Yuengling Center.

How to Watch South Florida vs. UCF

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Yuengling Center

Key Stats for South Florida vs. UCF

The 72.6 points per game the Knights score are 9.6 more points than the Bulls allow (63).

The Bulls put up 7.1 fewer points per game (57.8) than the Knights allow (64.9).

The Knights are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Bulls allow to opponents.

The Bulls are shooting 38.1% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 41.2% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.

UCF Players to Watch

The Knights scoring leader is Darin Green Jr., who averages 14.9 per contest to go with 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

C.J. Walker leads UCF in rebounding, averaging 6.4 per game, while Darius Perry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.

The Knights get the most three-point shooting production out of Green, who makes three threes per game.

Brandon Mahan and Cheikh Mbacke Diong lead UCF on the defensive end, with Mahan leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Mbacke Diong in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

South Florida Players to Watch

Caleb Murphy's points (11.9 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.

Russel Tchewa grabs 5.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 5.6 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the South Florida rebounding leaderboard.

Javon Greene is the top scorer from distance for the Bulls, hitting 1.5 threes per game.

South Florida's leader in steals is Greene with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jamir Chaplin with 0.8 per game.

UCF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/22/2021 North Alabama W 75-64 Home 12/30/2021 Michigan W 85-71 Home 1/2/2022 SMU L 72-60 Away 1/5/2022 Temple L 66-62 Home 1/12/2022 Memphis W 74-64 Home 1/15/2022 South Florida - Away 1/18/2022 East Carolina - Away 1/22/2022 Tulane - Home 1/26/2022 Wichita State - Away 1/29/2022 Houston - Home 2/3/2022 South Florida - Home

South Florida Schedule