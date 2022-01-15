Skip to main content

How to Watch South Florida vs. UCF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars guard Ramon Walker Jr. (3) drives to the basket as South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) defends during the second half at Yuengling Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 5, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Houston Cougars guard Ramon Walker Jr. (3) drives to the basket as South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) defends during the second half at Yuengling Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The South Florida Bulls (5-10, 0-3 AAC) hope to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the UCF Knights (10-4, 2-2 AAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Yuengling Center.

How to Watch South Florida vs. UCF

Key Stats for South Florida vs. UCF

  • The 72.6 points per game the Knights score are 9.6 more points than the Bulls allow (63).
  • The Bulls put up 7.1 fewer points per game (57.8) than the Knights allow (64.9).
  • The Knights are shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • The Bulls are shooting 38.1% from the field, 3.1% lower than the 41.2% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.

UCF Players to Watch

  • The Knights scoring leader is Darin Green Jr., who averages 14.9 per contest to go with 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
  • C.J. Walker leads UCF in rebounding, averaging 6.4 per game, while Darius Perry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.9 in each contest.
  • The Knights get the most three-point shooting production out of Green, who makes three threes per game.
  • Brandon Mahan and Cheikh Mbacke Diong lead UCF on the defensive end, with Mahan leading the team in steals averaging 1.7 per game and Mbacke Diong in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

South Florida Players to Watch

  • Caleb Murphy's points (11.9 per game) and assists (3.3 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.
  • Russel Tchewa grabs 5.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 5.6 points per game and adds 0.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the South Florida rebounding leaderboard.
  • Javon Greene is the top scorer from distance for the Bulls, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
  • South Florida's leader in steals is Greene with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Jamir Chaplin with 0.8 per game.

UCF Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/22/2021

North Alabama

W 75-64

Home

12/30/2021

Michigan

W 85-71

Home

1/2/2022

SMU

L 72-60

Away

1/5/2022

Temple

L 66-62

Home

1/12/2022

Memphis

W 74-64

Home

1/15/2022

South Florida

-

Away

1/18/2022

East Carolina

-

Away

1/22/2022

Tulane

-

Home

1/26/2022

Wichita State

-

Away

1/29/2022

Houston

-

Home

2/3/2022

South Florida

-

Home

South Florida Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/24/2021

Hawaii

W 76-69

Away

12/25/2021

Wyoming

L 77-57

Home

1/5/2022

Houston

L 83-66

Home

1/8/2022

Tulane

L 68-54

Away

1/12/2022

SMU

L 77-65

Away

1/15/2022

UCF

-

Home

1/18/2022

Houston

-

Away

1/22/2022

Temple

-

Home

1/26/2022

SMU

-

Home

1/29/2022

Tulsa

-

Away

2/3/2022

UCF

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

UCF at South Florida

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 6, 2022; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) skates up ice with the puck asSan Jose Sharks defenseman Radim Simek (51) defends during the second period at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Dec 29, 2021; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) and goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) celebrate after the Blues defeated the Edmonton Oilers at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) celebrates with center Claude Giroux (28) after a goal against the Los Angeles Kings in the first period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 13, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (45) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and defenseman Braden Schneider (45) after scoring a goal during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 2, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck defended by Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Detroit Red Wings vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 11, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) skates ahead of Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during an overtime period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_16076764
NBA

How to Watch 76ers at Heat

1 minute ago
USATSI_17481113
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at Thunder

1 minute ago
Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/15/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy