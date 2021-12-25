South Florida vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    How to Watch South Florida vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 11, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Wyoming Cowboys forward Graham Ike (33) shoots the ball over San Diego State Aztecs forward Nathan Mensah (31) during the second half at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wyoming Cowboys (10-2) face the South Florida Bulls (5-6) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch South Florida vs. Wyoming

    Key Stats for South Florida vs. Wyoming

    • The Cowboys record 77.6 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 58.2 the Bulls allow.
    • The Bulls' 56.8 points per game are 6.8 fewer points than the 63.6 the Cowboys give up to opponents.
    • The Cowboys are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 37.7% the Bulls allow to opponents.
    • The Bulls have shot at a 37.1% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points less than the 39.2% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.

    Wyoming Players to Watch

    • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cowboys is Graham Ike, who averages 19.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
    • Hunter Maldonado leads Wyoming in assists, averaging 5.1 per game while also scoring 15.5 points per contest.
    • The Cowboys get the most three-point shooting production out of Drake Jeffries, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
    • Maldonado and Jeremiah Oden lead Wyoming on the defensive end, with Maldonado leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Oden in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    South Florida Players to Watch

    • Caleb Murphy's points (12.6 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.
    • Russel Tchewa's stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 5.8 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Florida rebounding leaderboard.
    • Javon Greene is the top shooter from distance for the Bulls, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
    • Greene (2.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for South Florida while Jalyn McCreary (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Wyoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    McNeese

    W 79-58

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Arizona

    L 94-65

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Utah Valley

    W 74-62

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Stanford

    L 66-63

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Northern Iowa

    W 71-69

    Home

    12/25/2021

    South Florida

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Boise State

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Fresno State

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    San Diego State

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Utah State

    -

    Away

    South Florida Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    South Carolina State

    L 65-64

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Austin Peay

    W 60-51

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Florida

    L 66-55

    Away

    12/22/2021

    BYU

    L 54-39

    Away

    12/24/2021

    Hawaii

    W 76-69

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Wyoming

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    East Carolina

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Houston

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Tulane

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    SMU

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    25
    2021

    Diamond Head Classic: Wyoming vs. South Florida

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    1:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

