South Florida vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/25/2021

How to Watch South Florida vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Wyoming Cowboys (10-2) face the South Florida Bulls (5-6) on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 1:30 PM ET.
How to Watch South Florida vs. Wyoming
- Game Day: Saturday, December 25, 2021
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Stan Sheriff Center
Key Stats for South Florida vs. Wyoming
- The Cowboys record 77.6 points per game, 19.4 more points than the 58.2 the Bulls allow.
- The Bulls' 56.8 points per game are 6.8 fewer points than the 63.6 the Cowboys give up to opponents.
- The Cowboys are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 37.7% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- The Bulls have shot at a 37.1% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points less than the 39.2% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.
Wyoming Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Cowboys is Graham Ike, who averages 19.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Hunter Maldonado leads Wyoming in assists, averaging 5.1 per game while also scoring 15.5 points per contest.
- The Cowboys get the most three-point shooting production out of Drake Jeffries, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
- Maldonado and Jeremiah Oden lead Wyoming on the defensive end, with Maldonado leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Oden in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
South Florida Players to Watch
- Caleb Murphy's points (12.6 per game) and assists (3.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Bulls' leaderboards.
- Russel Tchewa's stat line of 5.4 rebounds, 5.8 points and 0.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the South Florida rebounding leaderboard.
- Javon Greene is the top shooter from distance for the Bulls, hitting 1.5 threes per game.
- Greene (2.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for South Florida while Jalyn McCreary (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Wyoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
McNeese
W 79-58
Home
12/8/2021
Arizona
L 94-65
Away
12/11/2021
Utah Valley
W 74-62
Home
12/22/2021
Stanford
L 66-63
Away
12/23/2021
Northern Iowa
W 71-69
Home
12/25/2021
South Florida
-
Away
1/1/2022
Boise State
-
Home
1/4/2022
Nevada
-
Away
1/8/2022
Fresno State
-
Away
1/12/2022
San Diego State
-
Home
1/15/2022
Utah State
-
Away
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
South Carolina State
L 65-64
Home
12/14/2021
Austin Peay
W 60-51
Home
12/18/2021
Florida
L 66-55
Away
12/22/2021
BYU
L 54-39
Away
12/24/2021
Hawaii
W 76-69
Away
12/25/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
12/29/2021
Mississippi Valley State
-
Home
1/1/2022
East Carolina
-
Home
1/5/2022
Houston
-
Home
1/8/2022
Tulane
-
Away
1/12/2022
SMU
-
Away
