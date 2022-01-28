Skip to main content

How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket as Morehead State Eagles guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The Xavier Musketeers defaced the Morehead State Eagles, 86-63. Morehead State Eagles At Xavier Musketeers Dec 15

The Morehead State Eagles (15-5, 7-0 OVC) will look to extend a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-11, 3-3 OVC) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Show Me Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State

Key Stats for Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State

  • The Eagles record 71.0 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 79.8 the Redhawks allow.
  • The Redhawks average 11.9 more points per game (75.6) than the Eagles allow (63.7).
  • The Eagles make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
  • The Redhawks are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 42.1% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.

Morehead State Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the Eagles is Johni Broome, who accumulates 16.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
  • Ta'Lon Cooper is Morehead State's best passer, distributing 6.6 assists per game while scoring 9 PPG.
  • The Eagles get the most three-point shooting production out of Tray Hollowell, who makes three threes per game.
  • Skyelar Potter and Broome lead Morehead State on the defensive end, with Potter leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Broome in blocks averaging 3.6 per contest.

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

  • Eric Reed Jr. is at the top of the Redhawks scoring leaderboard with 15.5 points per game. He also grabs 3.1 rebounds and racks up 1.6 assists per game.
  • The Southeast Missouri State leaders in rebounding and assists are Nygal Russell with 6.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.6 points and 1.9 assists per game) and Phillip Russell with 2.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).
  • Reed is the top scorer from distance for the Redhawks, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
  • Southeast Missouri State's leader in steals is Phillip Russell with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nana Akenten with 0.8 per game.

Morehead State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/12/2022

UT Martin

W 76-62

Home

1/15/2022

Tennessee State

W 71-64

Away

1/20/2022

Belmont

W 83-74

Home

1/22/2022

SIU-Edwardsville

W 77-74

Home

1/24/2022

Tennessee State

W 67-54

Home

1/27/2022

Southeast Missouri State

-

Away

1/29/2022

Murray State

-

Away

1/31/2022

Tennessee Tech

-

Away

2/3/2022

Tennessee Tech

-

Home

2/5/2022

Austin Peay

-

Home

2/10/2022

Belmont

-

Away

Southeast Missouri State Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/1/2022

Austin Peay

W 98-79

Home

1/6/2022

Belmont

L 102-62

Away

1/8/2022

Tennessee State

L 95-84

Away

1/20/2022

Tennessee State

W 85-63

Home

1/22/2022

Eastern Illinois

W 87-58

Away

1/27/2022

Morehead State

-

Home

1/29/2022

SIU-Edwardsville

-

Home

2/3/2022

UT Martin

-

Away

2/5/2022

Eastern Illinois

-

Home

2/7/2022

SIU-Edwardsville

-

Away

2/10/2022

Austin Peay

-

Away

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Morehead State at Southeast Missouri State

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

