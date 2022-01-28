How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Morehead State Eagles (15-5, 7-0 OVC) will look to extend a nine-game winning streak when they visit the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-11, 3-3 OVC) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Show Me Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Show Me Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State
- The Eagles record 71.0 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 79.8 the Redhawks allow.
- The Redhawks average 11.9 more points per game (75.6) than the Eagles allow (63.7).
- The Eagles make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (46.4%).
- The Redhawks are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 42.1% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
Morehead State Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Eagles is Johni Broome, who accumulates 16.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
- Ta'Lon Cooper is Morehead State's best passer, distributing 6.6 assists per game while scoring 9 PPG.
- The Eagles get the most three-point shooting production out of Tray Hollowell, who makes three threes per game.
- Skyelar Potter and Broome lead Morehead State on the defensive end, with Potter leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Broome in blocks averaging 3.6 per contest.
Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch
- Eric Reed Jr. is at the top of the Redhawks scoring leaderboard with 15.5 points per game. He also grabs 3.1 rebounds and racks up 1.6 assists per game.
- The Southeast Missouri State leaders in rebounding and assists are Nygal Russell with 6.3 rebounds per game (he also adds 7.6 points and 1.9 assists per game) and Phillip Russell with 2.9 assists per game (he also tacks on 14.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).
- Reed is the top scorer from distance for the Redhawks, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Southeast Missouri State's leader in steals is Phillip Russell with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Nana Akenten with 0.8 per game.
Morehead State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/12/2022
UT Martin
W 76-62
Home
1/15/2022
Tennessee State
W 71-64
Away
1/20/2022
Belmont
W 83-74
Home
1/22/2022
SIU-Edwardsville
W 77-74
Home
1/24/2022
Tennessee State
W 67-54
Home
1/27/2022
Southeast Missouri State
-
Away
1/29/2022
Murray State
-
Away
1/31/2022
Tennessee Tech
-
Away
2/3/2022
Tennessee Tech
-
Home
2/5/2022
Austin Peay
-
Home
2/10/2022
Belmont
-
Away
Southeast Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/1/2022
Austin Peay
W 98-79
Home
1/6/2022
Belmont
L 102-62
Away
1/8/2022
Tennessee State
L 95-84
Away
1/20/2022
Tennessee State
W 85-63
Home
1/22/2022
Eastern Illinois
W 87-58
Away
1/27/2022
Morehead State
-
Home
1/29/2022
SIU-Edwardsville
-
Home
2/3/2022
UT Martin
-
Away
2/5/2022
Eastern Illinois
-
Home
2/7/2022
SIU-Edwardsville
-
Away
2/10/2022
Austin Peay
-
Away