How to Watch Southeastern Louisiana at Louisville

The 2021-22 college basketball season continues on Tuesday with quite a few intriguing games for fans to watch. One of those matchups will feature Southeastern Louisiana hitting the road to take on Louisville. While neither team looks like a legitimate national championship contender, this should still be a good basketball game.

How to Watch Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Louisville Cardinals Today:

Game Date: Dec. 14th, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ACC Network (Local)

Ahead of today's matchup, the Lions have started the season off with a 4-6 record. They need to find a way to pick up a few consecutive wins. What better way to start that than a massive upset win on the road against a big-time school?

On the other side of the court, the Cardinals have gone 6-3 to open up the year. They are trying to put some wins together as well in order to get back into contention in the standings. Louisville is a talented team on both sides of the ball and must find a way to take care of business tonight.

Make sure to tune in to watch these two teams go at it. This game may not feature top-notch contenders, but it does offer fans a chance to watch a good and entertaining basketball game.

