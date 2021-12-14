Skip to main content
    •
    December 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Southeastern Louisiana at Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Tuesday in college basketball action, Southeastern Louisiana will hit the road to take on Louisville.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 college basketball season continues on Tuesday with quite a few intriguing games for fans to watch. One of those matchups will feature Southeastern Louisiana hitting the road to take on Louisville. While neither team looks like a legitimate national championship contender, this should still be a good basketball game.

    How to Watch Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Louisville Cardinals Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 14th, 2021

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: ACC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Louisville Cardinals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of today's matchup, the Lions have started the season off with a 4-6 record. They need to find a way to pick up a few consecutive wins. What better way to start that than a massive upset win on the road against a big-time school?

    On the other side of the court, the Cardinals have gone 6-3 to open up the year. They are trying to put some wins together as well in order to get back into contention in the standings. Louisville is a talented team on both sides of the ball and must find a way to take care of business tonight.

    Make sure to tune in to watch these two teams go at it. This game may not feature top-notch contenders, but it does offer fans a chance to watch a good and entertaining basketball game.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    14
    2021

    Southeastern Louisiana at Louisville

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 12, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) reacts after committing a foul against the Furman Paladins during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Furman defeated Louisville 80-72. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southeastern Louisiana at Louisville

    48 seconds ago
    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    SE Louisiana vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    48 seconds ago
    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Louisville vs. SE Louisiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    48 seconds ago
    stephen-curry
    SI Guide

    Stephen Curry Goes for Three-Point Record Vs. Knicks

    2 hours ago
    Tiger Woods
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch Tiger Woods Return at the PNC Championship

    2 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) fends off San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman (26) during the first half of the game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Indianapolis Colts Visit The San Francisco 49ers For Nfl Week 7 At Levi S Stadium In Santa Clara Calif Sunday Oct 24 2021
    NFL

    How to Watch NFL Network Online

    3 hours ago
    Leeds United
    Soccer

    Manchester City vs. Leeds United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    3 hours ago
    Leeds United
    Premier League

    How to Watch Manchester City vs Leeds United

    3 hours ago
    genoa
    Coppa Italia

    How to Watch Genoa vs Salernitana

    4 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy