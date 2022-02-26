Skip to main content

How to Watch Southern Illinois at Drake in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Southern Illinois goes for its fifth straight win on Saturday afternoon in its regular-season finale

Southern Illinois sent its seniors off with a win on Wednesday when it beat rival Illinois State 90-69 on senior night.

How to Watch Southern Illinois at Drake in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The win was the fourth in a row for the Salukis and has moved them over .500 in the MVC at 9-8. It is their longest winning streak of the year as they had previously won only three in a row once this season.

Saturday they will look to stay hot as they take on a Drake team they lost to by just one point back on January 17th.

The Bulldogs escaped with a win in that game but turned around and lost the next game to Bradley. They did recover and have won eight off 11 since and currently sit 12-5 in the MVC and just a game back of first place in the conference standings.

Drake is an impressive 21-9 on the year and is on the edge of the bubble and is looking to pick up another big win to end the regular season before the MVC conference tournament starts.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Southern Illinois at Drake in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
4:00
PM/ET
