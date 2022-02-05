Southern Illinois heads to in-state foe Illinois State on Saturday night looking to bounce back from a loss to Missouri State.

Southern Illinois hits the road for the first of two straight road games on Saturday when it takes on Illinois State. The Salukis come into the game after dropping their last game to Missouri State 69-54,

How to Watch Southern Illinois at Illinois State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The loss kept them from winning its second straight game and dropped their MVC record to just 4-7 and put them under .500 at 10-11 overall.

Saturday, they will look to get back in the win column when they take on Illinois State for the first of three games against the Redbirds this season.

Illinois State is looking to snap a four-game losing streak as it returns home from a two-game road trip.

The Redbirds lost to Northern Iowa and Loyola Chicago in its last two games and are now 3-7 in the MVC and 10-13 overall.

Both of these teams have struggled lately and need to pick up a win on Saturday night, which should make for a great game.

