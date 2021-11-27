How to Watch Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Creighton in Men's College Basketball

Creighton hosts SIEU on Saturday in an intriguing men's college basketball contest early in the campaign.

The Southern Illinois-Edwardsville men's basketball team (2-4) will take on Creighton (5-1) on Saturday evening in a non-conference contest.

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

The Bluejays' only loss came to Colorado State in the Paradise Jam, when they fell 95-81. It followed that up on Monday with a 66-64 win over Southern Illinois and now will look to follow that up with a win over another SIU team.

Ryan Nembhard leads the Bluejays in scoring at 14.3 points per game on 55.2% shooting and a 52.9% mark from three.

As for SIUE, the team competed last weekend in the J. Arnold Wealth Management Company Tournament, going 1-2 with losses to Niagara and St. Thomas and a three-point win over Youngstown State.

The Cougars are led in scoring by Ray'Sean Taylor at 17.3 points per game on 43.4% shooting, while Shaun Doss Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest.

SIUE will play eight of its first nine games on the road this year.

These teams last met in 2017. when Creighton won 103-66 in Omaha. SIUE head coach Brian Barone was Creighton's head coach from 1985-91.

