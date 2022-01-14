Skip to main content

How to Watch Southern Illinois-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Illinois in College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

For Eastern Illinois, it's nice to be home. Due to postponements and cancellations, its last game at home was 40 days ago. That will change on Thursday when it hosts Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

EIU's last home game was Dec. 4 against North Park. The 40 days is tied for the second longest stint between home games in the NCAA this season. Because of this, Eastern Illinois has struggled this season, going just 2-12 and 0-1 in conference. 

Meanwhile, Shaun Doss Jr.'s 1,000th point highlighted a strong SIUE game against Murray State, before the Racers outlasted the Cougars, 74-69, on Saturday. 

The loss moved the team's record to 6-8 on the season and 0-1 in conference play. While the team may be under .500, six non-conference wins are the most for SIUE since it began playing an Ohio Valley Conference schedule in 2011-12.

Ray'Sean Taylor has won the OVC Freshman of the Week award four times this season, including this week. He is the first SIUE player to win more than three weekly OVC awards in the same season. 

With three straight postponements, Eastern Illinois last took the court on Dec. 29 against Morehead State. The team was outscored by 16 points in the second half and lost 63-50. CJ Lane was the lone bright spot, scoring 20 points. 

