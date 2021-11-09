SIU Edwardsville and Marquette meet up Tuesday night to start the NCAA men's basketball season.

The SIU Edwardsville men's basketball team has not been great over the past couple of seasons, but it will look to change its fortunes this year, starting with Tuesday's season opener against Marquette.

How to Watch SIU Edwardsville at Marquette Today:

Match Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

Marquette is ushering in a new era with Shaka Smart as its head coach. Smart left Texas to take the Marquette job and is trying to move the Golden Eagles back into contention.

Marquette went just 13–14 last year after finishing the 2019-20 season with six losses in its last seven games. It has been a disappointing couple of years for the Golden Eagles after they had a really good season just three years ago.

They hope bringing Smart in will turn their fortunes around. They get their first shot at showing what they can do against SIU Edwardsville on Tuesday.

The Cougars, though, will look to pull off the huge upset and ruin Smart's debut with his new program.

