Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch SIU Edwardsville at Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    SIU Edwardsville and Marquette meet up Tuesday night to start the NCAA men's basketball season.
    Author:

    The SIU Edwardsville men's basketball team has not been great over the past couple of seasons, but it will look to change its fortunes this year, starting with Tuesday's season opener against Marquette.

    How to Watch SIU Edwardsville at Marquette Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Match Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 2

    Live stream the SIU-Edwardsville at Marquette game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Marquette is ushering in a new era with Shaka Smart as its head coach. Smart left Texas to take the Marquette job and is trying to move the Golden Eagles back into contention.

    Marquette went just 13–14 last year after finishing the 2019-20 season with six losses in its last seven games. It has been a disappointing couple of years for the Golden Eagles after they had a really good season just three years ago.

    They hope bringing Smart in will turn their fortunes around. They get their first shot at showing what they can do against SIU Edwardsville on Tuesday. 

    The Cougars, though, will look to pull off the huge upset and ruin Smart's debut with his new program.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    9
    2021

    Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Cougars at Marquette Golden Eagles

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
    Time
    8:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Chicago Blackhawks
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Blackhawks

    2 minutes ago
    Marquette
    College Basketball

    How to Watch SIU Edwardsville at Marquette

    2 minutes ago
    Jun 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of official Spalding basketballs and NBA signage prior to the Phoenix Suns game against the Los Angeles Clippers in game two of the Western Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UMBC vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Jun 22, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of official Spalding basketballs and NBA signage prior to the Phoenix Suns game against the Los Angeles Clippers in game two of the Western Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UMass vs. UMBC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    2 minutes ago
    George Washington
    College Basketball

    How to Watch St. Francis (Pa.) at George Washington

    32 minutes ago
    Loyola Chicago
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Coppin State at Loyola Chicago

    32 minutes ago
    Oklahoma Sooners
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Northwestern State at Oklahoma

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders guard Jacob Gilyard (0) reacts in the final minute against the Duquesne Dukes in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    North Carolina Central vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/9/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami (OH) Redhawks running back David Afari (11) avoids a tackle by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Terell Smith (4) at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 11/9/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy