Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Drake Bulldogs (21-9, 12-5 MVC) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Southern Illinois Salukis (16-13, 9-8 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022. The Salukis have also won four games in a row.

How to Watch Drake vs. Southern Illinois

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Arena: Knapp Center

Favorite Spread Total Drake -7 129.5 points

Key Stats for Drake vs. Southern Illinois

The Bulldogs score 13.3 more points per game (74.5) than the Salukis give up (61.2).

The Salukis put up an average of 64.6 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 66.5 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

This season, the Bulldogs have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Salukis' opponents have made.

The Salukis are shooting 44.6% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 42.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Drake Players to Watch

Garrett Sturtz paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.4), and also posts 11.1 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tucker DeVries paces the Bulldogs at 13.9 points per contest, while also averaging 1.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Tremell Murphy averages 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Roman Penn leads his team in assists per game (3.9), and also averages 10.6 points and 3 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

D.J. Wilkins puts up 10.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Southern Illinois Players to Watch