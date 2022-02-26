Skip to main content

How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Drake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Drake Bulldogs guard Garrett Sturtz (3) shoots the ball against North Texas Mean Green in the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The Drake Bulldogs (21-9, 12-5 MVC) will attempt to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Southern Illinois Salukis (16-13, 9-8 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 26, 2022. The Salukis have also won four games in a row.

How to Watch Drake vs. Southern Illinois

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Knapp Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Drake vs Southern Illinois Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Drake

-7

129.5 points

Key Stats for Drake vs. Southern Illinois

  • The Bulldogs score 13.3 more points per game (74.5) than the Salukis give up (61.2).
  • The Salukis put up an average of 64.6 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 66.5 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Salukis' opponents have made.
  • The Salukis are shooting 44.6% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 42.7% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

Drake Players to Watch

  • Garrett Sturtz paces his squad in rebounds per game (7.4), and also posts 11.1 points and 1.4 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Tucker DeVries paces the Bulldogs at 13.9 points per contest, while also averaging 1.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds.
  • Tremell Murphy averages 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Roman Penn leads his team in assists per game (3.9), and also averages 10.6 points and 3 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
  • D.J. Wilkins puts up 10.5 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

  • Marcus Domask paces the Salukis in rebounding (5.1 per game) and assists (4), and puts up 14.8 points. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
  • Lance Jones is posting team highs in points (14.9 per game) and assists (1.9). And he is contributing 3.7 rebounds, making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per game.
  • Ben Coupet Jr. gives the Salukis 11 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • Steven Verplancken Jr. is posting 6.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, making 42.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.
  • Dalton Banks is posting 4.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 42.1% of his shots from the floor.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Southern Illinois at Drake

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

