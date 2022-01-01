Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-2, 0-0 MVC) aim to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-5, 0-0 MVC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at SIU Arena.
How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: SIU Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago
- The Salukis record 65.1 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 61.1 the Ramblers give up.
- The Ramblers score an average of 78.9 points per game, 19.6 more points than the 59.3 the Salukis allow to opponents.
- The Salukis make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
- The Ramblers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 6.9% higher than the 43.8% the Salukis' opponents have shot this season.
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Marcus Domask leads the Salukis in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 15.2 points, pulling down 4.8 boards and dishing out 4.3 assists per game.
- Steven Verplancken Jr. leads the Salukis in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Lance Jones is Southern Illinois' leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Domask leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- The Ramblers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Lucas Williamson with 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
- Loyola Chicago's assist leader is Braden Norris with 4.6 per game. He also averages 9.2 points per game and grabs 2.5 rebounds per game.
- Norris hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Ramblers.
- Loyola Chicago's leader in steals is Williamson (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aher Uguak (0.6 per game).
Southern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Tulsa
L 69-65
Away
12/15/2021
Southeast Missouri State
W 80-55
Home
12/18/2021
Maryville (MO)
W 75-55
Home
12/22/2021
San Francisco
L 64-52
Away
12/28/2021
Grambling
W 75-64
Home
1/2/2022
Loyola Chicago
-
Home
1/5/2022
Drake
-
Home
1/8/2022
Valparaiso
-
Away
1/12/2022
Missouri State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Northern Iowa
-
Home
1/19/2022
Indiana State
-
Home
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Arizona State
W 77-59
Home
12/1/2021
Indiana State
W 88-76
Home
12/4/2021
DePaul
W 68-64
Away
12/7/2021
Roosevelt
W 88-49
Home
12/10/2021
Vanderbilt
W 69-58
Away
1/2/2022
Southern Illinois
-
Away
1/5/2022
Illinois State
-
Away
1/8/2022
Bradley
-
Home
1/11/2022
Valparaiso
-
Home
1/15/2022
Indiana State
-
Away
1/18/2022
Evansville
-
Away