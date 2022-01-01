Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils guard Luther Muhammad (1) defends during the first half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

    The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (9-2, 0-0 MVC) aim to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Southern Illinois Salukis (8-5, 0-0 MVC) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at SIU Arena.

    How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago

    Key Stats for Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago

    • The Salukis record 65.1 points per game, just 4.0 more points than the 61.1 the Ramblers give up.
    • The Ramblers score an average of 78.9 points per game, 19.6 more points than the 59.3 the Salukis allow to opponents.
    • The Salukis make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Ramblers have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).
    • The Ramblers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 6.9% higher than the 43.8% the Salukis' opponents have shot this season.

    Southern Illinois Players to Watch

    • Marcus Domask leads the Salukis in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 15.2 points, pulling down 4.8 boards and dishing out 4.3 assists per game.
    • Steven Verplancken Jr. leads the Salukis in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Lance Jones is Southern Illinois' leader in steals, averaging 2.1 steals per game, while Domask leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

    Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

    • The Ramblers' leader in scoring and rebounding is Lucas Williamson with 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
    • Loyola Chicago's assist leader is Braden Norris with 4.6 per game. He also averages 9.2 points per game and grabs 2.5 rebounds per game.
    • Norris hits 2.3 three-pointers per game, the most on the Ramblers.
    • Loyola Chicago's leader in steals is Williamson (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aher Uguak (0.6 per game).

    Southern Illinois Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Tulsa

    L 69-65

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Southeast Missouri State

    W 80-55

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Maryville (MO)

    W 75-55

    Home

    12/22/2021

    San Francisco

    L 64-52

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Grambling

    W 75-64

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Drake

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Valparaiso

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Missouri State

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Northern Iowa

    -

    Home

    1/19/2022

    Indiana State

    -

    Home

    Loyola Chicago Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Arizona State

    W 77-59

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Indiana State

    W 88-76

    Home

    12/4/2021

    DePaul

    W 68-64

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Roosevelt

    W 88-49

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Vanderbilt

    W 69-58

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Illinois State

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Bradley

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Valparaiso

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Indiana State

    -

    Away

    1/18/2022

    Evansville

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Loyola-Chicago at Southern Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

