How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 22, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Loyola (Il) Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) shoots the ball against the Missouri State Bears during the second half at Joseph J. Gentile Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-3, 5-1 MVC) are at home in MVC play against the Southern Illinois Salukis (10-9, 3-4 MVC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center

Joseph J. Gentile Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Loyola Chicago -12.5 127.5 points

Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois

The Ramblers score 16.0 more points per game (77.4) than the Salukis give up (61.4).

The Salukis' 65.1 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 63.2 the Ramblers allow.

The Ramblers are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Salukis allow to opponents.

The Salukis are shooting 45.2% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 42.1% the Ramblers' opponents have shot this season.

Loyola Chicago Players to Watch

Lucas Williamson paces his squad in both points (12.4) and rebounds (5.1) per contest, and also puts up 2.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Braden Norris puts up a team-high 4.4 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.1 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 45.0% from the floor and 46.3% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Marquise Kennedy averages 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aher Uguak posts 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Ryan Schwieger is averaging 10.7 points, 1.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Southern Illinois Players to Watch