How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Loyola Chicago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-3, 5-1 MVC) are at home in MVC play against the Southern Illinois Salukis (10-9, 3-4 MVC) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Joseph J. Gentile Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Loyola Chicago
-12.5
127.5 points
Key Stats for Loyola Chicago vs. Southern Illinois
- The Ramblers score 16.0 more points per game (77.4) than the Salukis give up (61.4).
- The Salukis' 65.1 points per game are only 1.9 more points than the 63.2 the Ramblers allow.
- The Ramblers are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Salukis allow to opponents.
- The Salukis are shooting 45.2% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 42.1% the Ramblers' opponents have shot this season.
Loyola Chicago Players to Watch
- Lucas Williamson paces his squad in both points (12.4) and rebounds (5.1) per contest, and also puts up 2.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Braden Norris puts up a team-high 4.4 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.1 points and 2.2 rebounds, shooting 45.0% from the floor and 46.3% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Marquise Kennedy averages 8.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Aher Uguak posts 9.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Ryan Schwieger is averaging 10.7 points, 1.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Marcus Domask is No. 1 on the Salukis in scoring (15.8 points per game), rebounding (4.7) and assists (4.0), making 43.4% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range with 1.7 triples per contest. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Salukis receive 14.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Lance Jones.
- Ben Coupet Jr. gives the Salukis 10.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Steven Verplancken Jr. is putting up 7.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 47.4% of his shots from the field and 45.6% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.
- Dalton Banks is averaging 4.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 42.3% of his shots from the field.
How To Watch
January
25
2022
Southern Illinois at Loyola-Chicago
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)