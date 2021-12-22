How to Watch Southern Illinois at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball

San Francisco looks to win its second straight game Wednesday night when it hosts Southern Illinois.

San Francisco bounced back from its only loss of the year with a huge 66-65 win over Arizona State on Sunday. The Dons had to come back from six down with just under five minutes left to get the win.

How to Watch Southern Illinois at San Francisco in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Stadium 1

The win improved their record to 11-1 and continued their hot start to the season. San Francisco has been needing a big-time win to prove that they are for real, and the victory over the Sun Devils was huge. The Sun Devils had been playing better, and the Dons going on the road to beat them is big.

Wednesday night, San Francisco will look to avoid a letdown when it hosts a Southern Illinois team that is coming off two straight wins.

The Salukis started the season just 2-3 but have won five of their last six and are now 7-4 on the year.

They have been playing good basketball all year, as their losses have been close, including a two-point loss to Creighton and a four-point loss to Tulsa.

Southern Illinois is not going to be a pushover for San Francisco. The Salukis are very capable of pulling off the upset.

