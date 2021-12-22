Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Southern Illinois at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    San Francisco looks to win its second straight game Wednesday night when it hosts Southern Illinois.
    Author:

    San Francisco bounced back from its only loss of the year with a huge 66-65 win over Arizona State on Sunday. The Dons had to come back from six down with just under five minutes left to get the win.

    How to Watch Southern Illinois at San Francisco in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

    TV: Stadium 1

    Live stream the Southern Illinois at San Francisco game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win improved their record to 11-1 and continued their hot start to the season. San Francisco has been needing a big-time win to prove that they are for real, and the victory over the Sun Devils was huge. The Sun Devils had been playing better, and the Dons going on the road to beat them is big.

    Wednesday night, San Francisco will look to avoid a letdown when it hosts a Southern Illinois team that is coming off two straight wins.

    The Salukis started the season just 2-3 but have won five of their last six and are now 7-4 on the year.

    They have been playing good basketball all year, as their losses have been close, including a two-point loss to Creighton and a four-point loss to Tulsa.

    Southern Illinois is not going to be a pushover for San Francisco. The Salukis are very capable of pulling off the upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Southern Illinois at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium 1
    Time
    5:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    san francisco
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Southern Illinois at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball

    1 minute ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) shoots against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Southern Illinois vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) shoots against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 minute ago
    richmond
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bucknell at Richmond

    1 hour ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Bucknell vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 23, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Joseph Girard III (left) drives the ball past Bucknell Bison guard Xander Rice (21) in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Richmond vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    1 hour ago
    lyon
    Soccer

    Olympique Lyon vs. FC Metz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 hours ago
    lille
    Soccer

    Girondins Bordeaux vs. Lille OSC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 hours ago
    AS Monaco
    Soccer

    AS Monaco vs. Stade Rennes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy