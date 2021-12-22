Southern Illinois vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Dec 19, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) shoots against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Dons (11-1) hope to continue an eight-game home win streak when they host the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois

Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Stadium

Stadium Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium

War Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Total San Francisco -10.5 123.5 points

Key Stats for San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois

The 74.2 points per game the Dons record are 15.7 more points than the Salukis allow (58.5).

The Salukis' 65.4 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 62.8 the Dons give up.

The Dons are shooting 47% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Salukis allow to opponents.

The Salukis' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Dons have given up to their opponents (40.2%).

San Francisco Players to Watch

Yauhen Massalski leads the Dons at 7.8 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 13.4 points.

Khalil Shabazz posts 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 34.6% from the floor and 28% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Gabe Stefanini averages 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Kunen is averaging 5.6 points, 0.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Southern Illinois Players to Watch