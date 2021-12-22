Southern Illinois vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 19, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) shoots against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco Dons (11-1) hope to continue an eight-game home win streak when they host the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
    • TV: Stadium
    • Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    San Francisco vs Southern Illinois Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    San Francisco

    -10.5

    123.5 points

    Key Stats for San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois

    • The 74.2 points per game the Dons record are 15.7 more points than the Salukis allow (58.5).
    • The Salukis' 65.4 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 62.8 the Dons give up.
    • The Dons are shooting 47% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Salukis allow to opponents.
    • The Salukis' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Dons have given up to their opponents (40.2%).

    San Francisco Players to Watch

    • Yauhen Massalski leads the Dons at 7.8 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 13.4 points.
    • Khalil Shabazz posts 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 34.6% from the floor and 28% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Gabe Stefanini averages 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Josh Kunen is averaging 5.6 points, 0.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

    Southern Illinois Players to Watch

    • Marcus Domask tops the Salukis in rebounding (4.5 per game) and assists (4.3), and averages 15.2 points. He also posts 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Lance Jones is the Salukis' top scorer (15.6 points per game), and he posts 1.7 assists and 4 rebounds.
    • Ben Coupet Jr. is posting 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 50% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
    • Steven Verplancken Jr. gets the Salukis 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • The Salukis get 3.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Dalton Banks.

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Southern Illinois at San Francisco

    TV CHANNEL: Stadium
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    How to Watch Southern Illinois at San Francisco in Men's College Basketball

    Dec 19, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) shoots against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    Southern Illinois vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    Dec 19, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; San Francisco Dons forward Yauhen Massalski (25) shoots against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
