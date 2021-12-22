Southern Illinois vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. San Francisco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Dons (11-1) hope to continue an eight-game home win streak when they host the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Stadium
- Arena: War Memorial Gymnasium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
San Francisco
-10.5
123.5 points
Key Stats for San Francisco vs. Southern Illinois
- The 74.2 points per game the Dons record are 15.7 more points than the Salukis allow (58.5).
- The Salukis' 65.4 points per game are just 2.6 more points than the 62.8 the Dons give up.
- The Dons are shooting 47% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 43.1% the Salukis allow to opponents.
- The Salukis' 47.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.4 percentage points higher than the Dons have given up to their opponents (40.2%).
San Francisco Players to Watch
- Yauhen Massalski leads the Dons at 7.8 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 1.2 assists and 13.4 points.
- Khalil Shabazz posts 10.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 34.6% from the floor and 28% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
- Gabe Stefanini averages 9.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Josh Kunen is averaging 5.6 points, 0.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Marcus Domask tops the Salukis in rebounding (4.5 per game) and assists (4.3), and averages 15.2 points. He also posts 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Lance Jones is the Salukis' top scorer (15.6 points per game), and he posts 1.7 assists and 4 rebounds.
- Ben Coupet Jr. is posting 11.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 50% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per game.
- Steven Verplancken Jr. gets the Salukis 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Salukis get 3.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Dalton Banks.
