Southern Illinois vs. Southern Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Southern Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) take on the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-3) at SIU Arena on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Southern Miss

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Marquee Sports Network
    • Arena: SIU Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Southern Illinois vs. Southern Miss

    • The Salukis score 61.9 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 71.4 the Golden Eagles give up.
    • The Golden Eagles' 64.0 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 60.4 the Salukis give up.
    • The Salukis make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
    • The Golden Eagles have shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Salukis have averaged.

    Southern Illinois Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Salukis this season is Lance Jones, who averages 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
    • J.D. Muila leads Southern Illinois in rebounding, averaging 4.6 per game, while Marcus Domask leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.
    • Steven Verplancken Jr. leads the Salukis in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Jones is Southern Illinois' leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Domask leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Southern Miss Players to Watch

    • Isaih Moore sits at the top of the Golden Eagles scoring leaderboard with 13.9 points per game. He also pulls down 7.4 rebounds and averages 1.5 assists per game.
    • Tyler Stevenson puts up a stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 12.4 points and 0.7 assists per game for Southern Miss to take the top rebound spot on the team. Walyn Napper holds the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Tae Hardy averages 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Eagles.
    • Southern Miss' leader in steals is Hardy (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stevenson (0.7 per game).

    Southern Illinois Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/19/2021

    Colorado

    W 67-63

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Northeastern

    L 59-47

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Creighton

    L 66-64

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Alcorn State

    W 62-59

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Evansville

    W 54-52

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Southern Miss

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Tulsa

    -

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Southeast Missouri State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Maryville (MO)

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Missouri Baptist

    -

    Home

    Southern Miss Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Lamar

    W 82-75

    Home

    11/24/2021

    UNC Wilmington

    W 80-66

    Away

    11/25/2021

    UCSD

    W 56-55

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Montana

    L 74-62

    Away

    12/1/2021

    South Alabama

    L 85-55

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Southern Illinois

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Loyola-New Orleans

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UL Monroe

    -

    Away

    12/21/2021

    East Carolina

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Southern Mississippi at Southern Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Sao Paulo-ATP Challenger, Quarterfinals

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    2021 FIFA Arab Cup

    How to Watch Oman vs. Qatar

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 29, 2019; Albany , NY, USA; General view of a NCAA logo prior to an Albany regional semifinal game of the women's 2019 NCAA Tournament between the UCLA Bruins and the UConn Huskies at the Times Union Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Southern Illinois vs. Southern Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 16, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) reacts with guard Ryan Nembhard (2) after scoring against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (5) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Creighton vs. Iowa State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford (5) dribbles the ball against Miami Hurricanes in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Alabama vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    8 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Queens, New York, USA; Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils guard Caleb Hunter (11) drives past St. John s Red Storm forward O Mar Stanley (4) in the first half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Grand Canyon vs. Mississippi Valley State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    10 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots over Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) high fives center Al Horford (42) after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/3/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy