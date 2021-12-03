Southern Illinois vs. Southern Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Southern Miss: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) take on the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-3) at SIU Arena on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Arena: SIU Arena
Key Stats for Southern Illinois vs. Southern Miss
- The Salukis score 61.9 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 71.4 the Golden Eagles give up.
- The Golden Eagles' 64.0 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 60.4 the Salukis give up.
- The Salukis make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- The Golden Eagles have shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Salukis have averaged.
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Salukis this season is Lance Jones, who averages 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game.
- J.D. Muila leads Southern Illinois in rebounding, averaging 4.6 per game, while Marcus Domask leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.
- Steven Verplancken Jr. leads the Salukis in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jones is Southern Illinois' leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Domask leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Isaih Moore sits at the top of the Golden Eagles scoring leaderboard with 13.9 points per game. He also pulls down 7.4 rebounds and averages 1.5 assists per game.
- Tyler Stevenson puts up a stat line of 8.3 rebounds, 12.4 points and 0.7 assists per game for Southern Miss to take the top rebound spot on the team. Walyn Napper holds the top spot for assists with 5.1 per game, adding 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per contest.
- Tae Hardy averages 1.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Golden Eagles.
- Southern Miss' leader in steals is Hardy (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stevenson (0.7 per game).
Southern Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/19/2021
Colorado
W 67-63
Away
11/21/2021
Northeastern
L 59-47
Home
11/22/2021
Creighton
L 66-64
Home
11/26/2021
Alcorn State
W 62-59
Home
12/1/2021
Evansville
W 54-52
Away
12/4/2021
Southern Miss
-
Home
12/11/2021
Tulsa
-
Away
12/15/2021
Southeast Missouri State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Maryville (MO)
-
Home
12/22/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
12/28/2021
Missouri Baptist
-
Home
Southern Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Lamar
W 82-75
Home
11/24/2021
UNC Wilmington
W 80-66
Away
11/25/2021
UCSD
W 56-55
Home
11/26/2021
Montana
L 74-62
Away
12/1/2021
South Alabama
L 85-55
Away
12/4/2021
Southern Illinois
-
Away
12/11/2021
Loyola-New Orleans
-
Home
12/14/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
12/18/2021
UL Monroe
-
Away
12/21/2021
East Carolina
-
Away
12/30/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Home