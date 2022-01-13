Skip to main content

How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-3, 0-0 C-USA) aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-0 C-USA) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Thomas Assembly Center.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Thomas Assembly Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Louisiana Tech vs Southern Miss Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Louisiana Tech

-18.5

137.5 points

Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

  • The Bulldogs average 79.0 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 71.5 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • The Golden Eagles' 61.7 points per game are 6.4 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
  • The Bulldogs are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

  • Kenneth Lofton Jr. is tops on the Bulldogs with 16.5 points per game and 10.9 rebounds (sixth in the country), while also posting 1.7 assists.
  • Amorie Archibald posts 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Cobe Williams paces the Bulldogs at 3.5 assists per game, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 9.9 points.
  • Keaston Willis puts up 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
  • David Green posts 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.0% from the field.

Southern Miss Players to Watch

  • Isaih Moore gives the Golden Eagles 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Tyler Stevenson is No. 1 on the Golden Eagles in scoring (12.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.5), and produces 0.6 assists. He also puts up 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
  • Walyn Napper is averaging a team-best 4.2 assists per game. And he is contributing 5.9 points and 2.4 rebounds, making 36.0% of his shots from the field.
  • Jaron Pierre, Jr. is posting 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 33.8% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.
  • The Golden Eagles get 6.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game from DeAndre Pinckney.

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
