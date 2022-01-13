How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Louisiana Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-3, 0-0 C-USA) aim to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-0 C-USA) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Thomas Assembly Center.

How to Watch Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

Game Day: Thursday, January 13, 2022

Thursday, January 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Thomas Assembly Center

Thomas Assembly Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana Tech -18.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss

The Bulldogs average 79.0 points per game, 7.5 more points than the 71.5 the Golden Eagles give up.

The Golden Eagles' 61.7 points per game are 6.4 fewer points than the 68.1 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

The Bulldogs are shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Kenneth Lofton Jr. is tops on the Bulldogs with 16.5 points per game and 10.9 rebounds (sixth in the country), while also posting 1.7 assists.

Amorie Archibald posts 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cobe Williams paces the Bulldogs at 3.5 assists per game, while also posting 2.8 rebounds and 9.9 points.

Keaston Willis puts up 10.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

David Green posts 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 40.0% from the field.

Southern Miss Players to Watch