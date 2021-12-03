Publish date:
How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Southern Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) battle the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-3) at SIU Arena on Saturday, December 4, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Arena: SIU Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Southern Illinois vs. Southern Miss
- The 61.9 points per game the Salukis score are 9.5 fewer points than the Golden Eagles allow (71.4).
- The Golden Eagles put up an average of 64 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 60.4 the Salukis allow to opponents.
- This season, the Salukis have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 42% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 42.4% from the field, 2.9% lower than the 45.3% the Salukis' opponents have shot this season.
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Marcus Domask puts up a team-best 3.4 assists per contest. He is also posting 15.9 points and 4 rebounds, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Lance Jones is tops on the Salukis at 18.8 points per game, while also averaging 1.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
- Ben Coupet Jr. puts up 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Steven Verplancken Jr. puts up 8.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the field and 51.9% from downtown with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- J.D. Muila paces the Salukis at 4.6 rebounds per game, while also putting up 0.3 assists and 3.9 points.
Southern Miss Players to Watch
- Isaih Moore is the Golden Eagles' top scorer (13.9 points per game), and he posts 1.5 assists and 7.4 rebounds.
- Tyler Stevenson is putting up a team-high 8.3 rebounds per contest. And he is delivering 12.4 points and 0.7 assists, making 50% of his shots from the floor.
- Tae Hardy gets the Golden Eagles 13.7 points, 2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Walyn Napper is No. 1 on the Golden Eagles in assists (5.1 per game), and puts up 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- DeAndre Pinckney is averaging 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game, making 41.3% of his shots from the field.
