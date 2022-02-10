Skip to main content

How to Watch Southern Miss at UAB in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

UAB concludes its homestand on Thursday against Southern Miss.

The Blazers (18-5, 8-2) are fresh off Saturday's 22-point home victory against Middle Tennessee. 

How to Watch Southern Miss at UAB in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Southern Miss at UAB game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

UAB bounced back strong from a road defeat at Marshall on Jan. 29, blowing past former Conference USA East Division leader Middle Tennessee 97-75 on Saturday. UAB trailed by eight points with four minutes remaining in the opening half, but Jordan Walker helped spark a 21-4 run to close the half, turning an eight-point deficit into a nine-point lead and the team never looked back. 

Walker (42 points) set a UAB single-game scoring record in the victory, surpassing the previous record of 41 set by Blazers head coach Andy Kennedy and former UAB player Robert Vaden.

Southern Miss (6-16, 1-8) has struggled away from Hattiesburg this season, holding a 1-11 record in true road contests this season. 

Junior forward Tyler Stevenson leads the Golden Eagles in a number of statistical categories, including points per game (14.4), rebounds per game (8.0) and total blocks (25). Three other Golden Eagles also average double figures this season -- Tae Hardy (13.7), Jaron Pierre, Jr. (10.7) and Isaih Moore (10.6). 

UAB holds a 34-19 overall record against Southern Miss with a 20-6 advantage over the Golden Eagles in Birmingham.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
10
2022

Southern Miss at UAB

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17643511
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Canadiens

1 minute ago
Dec 4, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel (59) and goalie Tristan Jarry (35) celebrate their victory against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Pittsburgh won 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators

1 minute ago
Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins

1 minute ago
Dec 30, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres left wing Brett Murray (57) celebrates the goal by Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) against the New York Islanders during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres

1 minute ago
Jan 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at Detroit Pistons

1 minute ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Wisconsin Herd at Maine Celtics

1 minute ago
ohio state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Nebraska at Ohio State in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
south carolina women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch South Carolina at Kentucky in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs guard Amorie Archibald (3) shoots over North Texas Mean Green guard Javion Hamlet (3) during the second half at Ford Center at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Charlotte

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy