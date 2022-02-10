UAB concludes its homestand on Thursday against Southern Miss.

The Blazers (18-5, 8-2) are fresh off Saturday's 22-point home victory against Middle Tennessee.

How to Watch Southern Miss at UAB in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

UAB bounced back strong from a road defeat at Marshall on Jan. 29, blowing past former Conference USA East Division leader Middle Tennessee 97-75 on Saturday. UAB trailed by eight points with four minutes remaining in the opening half, but Jordan Walker helped spark a 21-4 run to close the half, turning an eight-point deficit into a nine-point lead and the team never looked back.

Walker (42 points) set a UAB single-game scoring record in the victory, surpassing the previous record of 41 set by Blazers head coach Andy Kennedy and former UAB player Robert Vaden.

Southern Miss (6-16, 1-8) has struggled away from Hattiesburg this season, holding a 1-11 record in true road contests this season.

Junior forward Tyler Stevenson leads the Golden Eagles in a number of statistical categories, including points per game (14.4), rebounds per game (8.0) and total blocks (25). Three other Golden Eagles also average double figures this season -- Tae Hardy (13.7), Jaron Pierre, Jr. (10.7) and Isaih Moore (10.6).

UAB holds a 34-19 overall record against Southern Miss with a 20-6 advantage over the Golden Eagles in Birmingham.

