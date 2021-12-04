Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    How to Watch Southern Mississippi at Southern Illinois in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday in college basketball action, Southern Mississippi will hit the road to take on Southern Illinois.
    The 2021-22 college basketball season will continue with a lot of games available to watch on Saturday. While most fans will be paying attention to the elite contenders or power conference teams, there are some under-the-radar games worth keeping an eye on as well. One of those games will feature Southern Mississippi heading to Southern Illinois for an intriguing showdown.

    How to Watch Southern Mississippi at Southern Illinois in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Marquee Sports Network

    Live stream the Southern Mississippi at Southern Illinois game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this matchup, the Golden Eagles hold a 4-4 record. They have been decent this year, but they need to figure out how to put a few wins together. Last time out, Southern Mississippi ended up falling to South Alabama by a final score of 85-55.

    On the other side, the Salukis are coming in with a 4-3 record. They defeated Evansville by a final score of 54-52 in their last game. Souther Illinois has shown flashes of being a very good basketball team, but need a few wins to move up the standings as well.

    Both of these teams are hungry to pick up a big win today. That should make this game very entertaining to watch.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    Southern Mississippi at Southern Illinois

    TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

