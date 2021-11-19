Southern Utah vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Southern Utah vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The California Golden Bears (1-2) battle the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Cal vs. Southern Utah
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Arena: Haas Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Cal
-3.5
137.5 points
Key Stats for Cal vs. Southern Utah
- Last year, the Golden Bears averaged 65.4 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 69.5 the Thunderbirds gave up.
- The Thunderbirds scored 15 more points per game last year (84.2) than the Golden Bears allowed (69.2).
- The Golden Bears made 43% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Thunderbirds allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
- The Thunderbirds shot 47.4% from the field, one% higher than the 46.4% the Golden Bears' opponents shot last season.
Cal Players to Watch
- Andre Kelly paced the Golden Bears at 6.4 rebounds per contest last season, while also posting 0.6 assists and 10.3 points.
- Matt Bradley led the Golden Bears with 14.6 points per contest and 1.4 assists last year, while also posting 3.8 rebounds.
- Grant Anticevich averaged 8.2 points, 1.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game last year.
- Ryan Betley averaged 8.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season, shooting 35.4% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
- Joel Brown led his team in assists per game (3.1) last season, and also posted 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he averaged 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Southern Utah Players to Watch
- Tevian Jones averaged 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game last season.
- Maizen Fausett pulled down 6.6 rebounds per game, while John Knight III averaged 4.4 assists per contest.
- Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
- Knight racked up 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game last season.
How To Watch
November
18
2021
Southern Utah at California
TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)