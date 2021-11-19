Southern Utah vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    How to Watch Southern Utah vs. Cal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Feb 27, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugen Omoruyi (2) shoots the ball against California Golden Bears forward Andre Kelly (22) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

    The California Golden Bears (1-2) battle the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2) on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Cal vs. Southern Utah

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: Pac-12 Networks
    • Arena: Haas Pavilion
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Cal vs Southern Utah Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Cal

    -3.5

    137.5 points

    Key Stats for Cal vs. Southern Utah

    • Last year, the Golden Bears averaged 65.4 points per game, only 4.1 fewer points than the 69.5 the Thunderbirds gave up.
    • The Thunderbirds scored 15 more points per game last year (84.2) than the Golden Bears allowed (69.2).
    • The Golden Bears made 43% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Thunderbirds allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
    • The Thunderbirds shot 47.4% from the field, one% higher than the 46.4% the Golden Bears' opponents shot last season.

    Cal Players to Watch

    • Andre Kelly paced the Golden Bears at 6.4 rebounds per contest last season, while also posting 0.6 assists and 10.3 points.
    • Matt Bradley led the Golden Bears with 14.6 points per contest and 1.4 assists last year, while also posting 3.8 rebounds.
    • Grant Anticevich averaged 8.2 points, 1.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game last year.
    • Ryan Betley averaged 8.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game last season, shooting 35.4% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Joel Brown led his team in assists per game (3.1) last season, and also posted 5.2 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he averaged 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    Southern Utah Players to Watch

    • Tevian Jones averaged 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game last season.
    • Maizen Fausett pulled down 6.6 rebounds per game, while John Knight III averaged 4.4 assists per contest.
    • Jones knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Knight racked up 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game last season.

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    Southern Utah at California

    TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
