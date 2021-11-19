How to Watch Southern Utah at Cal in Men's College Basketball

Southern Utah looks to snap its two-game losing streak when it travels to Cal on Thursday night.

Southern Utah heads to Cal for a campus site game to open up the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off. Both schools will head to Florida after this game to play the tournament portion of the Tip-Off starting on Monday.

How to Watch Southern Utah at Cal Today:

Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area (IN)

First, they face off on Thursday with both teams looking to get a win before the road trip.

Southern Utah is looking for its second win of the year after losing two straight. The Thunderbirds lost to Dixie State by seven and then St. Mary's (CA) by 19. They scored just 16 first-half points against the Gaels and despite a better second half could not recover from the first-half deficit.

Cal hosts the Thunderbirds after picking up its first win of the year when it slipped by San Diego 75-70. The win came after losses to UC San Diego and UNLV in its first two games.

The Golden Bears played better against San Diego to pick up the win but will have to show even more improvement when they head down to Fort Myers.

Southern Utah will look to take advantage of Cal's struggles and pull off an upset on the road.

