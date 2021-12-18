Michigan looks to bounce back after its loss to Minnesota last Saturday when it hosts Southern Utah

Michigan dropped its fourth game of the year on Saturday night when Minnesota came to Ann Arbor and dominated the second half in their 75-65 win over the Wolverines.

How to Watch Southern Utah at Michigan in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Michigan's offense once again struggled in the loss in what is starting to become a theme for the Wolverines. They thought they had solved some of their woes when they hit 15 threes in a 35 win at Nebraska, but they couldn't stay hot against the Gophers.

Saturday night they get back on the court after a week off looking to get back in the win column against a Southern Utah team that has won six straight games.

The Thunderbirds have been playing great basketball after starting the year just 1-3. They haven't beaten a major conference team, but they are taking care of the teams on their schedule.

They travel to Ann Arbor Saturday looking to extend their winning streak and upset a Michigan team who has not lived up to expectations yet this year.

