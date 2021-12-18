Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Southern Utah vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) celebrates after being named the games MVP after winning the palms division championship game over the Bowling Green Falcons at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) celebrates after being named the games MVP after winning the palms division championship game over the Bowling Green Falcons at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

    The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-3) will visit the Michigan Wolverines (6-4) after winning three straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Southern Utah

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: Big Ten Network
    • Arena: Crisler Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Michigan vs Southern Utah Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Michigan

    -15.5

    143 points

    Key Stats for Michigan vs. Southern Utah

    • The 72.1 points per game the Wolverines average are the same as the Thunderbirds allow.
    • The Thunderbirds score an average of 81.6 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 65.9 the Wolverines give up.
    • The Wolverines make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Thunderbirds have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
    • The Thunderbirds' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (40%).

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Hunter Dickinson puts up 15 points and 9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.1 assists, shooting 58.6% from the floor.
    • Eli Brooks is averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
    • DeVante Jones posts a team-best 3.9 assists per game. He is also putting up 6.8 points and 4.7 rebounds, shooting 42.6% from the floor.
    • Caleb is putting up 10.2 points, 1.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
    • Moussa Diabate is averaging 7.6 points, 0.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

    Southern Utah Players to Watch

    • Maizen Fausett is No. 1 on the Thunderbirds in rebounding (9 per game), and puts up 11.2 points and 1.1 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Dre Marin gives the Thunderbirds 12.1 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • Tevian Jones is posting 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 35.5% of his shots from the floor and 27.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
    • Jason Spurgin is putting up 5.6 points, 5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 63.9% of his shots from the field.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Southern Utah at Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17376329
    NHL

    How to Watch Blackhawks at Stars

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17370940
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Red Wings

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) celebrates with right wing David Pastrnak (88) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers left wing Scott Laughton (21) , right wing Cam Atkinson (89) and goaltender Carter Hart (79) celebrate their win against the New Jersey Devils at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Ottawa Senators vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with teammates on the bench during the third period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Philadelphia Flyers vs. Ottawa Senators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17309582
    NFL

    How to Watch Patriots at Colts

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17308860
    NBA

    How to Watch Los Angeles Clippers at Oklahoma City Thunder

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) dribbles as New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy