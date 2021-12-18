Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) celebrates after being named the games MVP after winning the palms division championship game over the Bowling Green Falcons at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-3) will visit the Michigan Wolverines (6-4) after winning three straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

How to Watch Michigan vs. Southern Utah

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Crisler Center

Crisler Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -15.5 143 points

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Southern Utah

The 72.1 points per game the Wolverines average are the same as the Thunderbirds allow.

The Thunderbirds score an average of 81.6 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 65.9 the Wolverines give up.

The Wolverines make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Thunderbirds have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).

The Thunderbirds' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (40%).

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson puts up 15 points and 9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.1 assists, shooting 58.6% from the floor.

Eli Brooks is averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

DeVante Jones posts a team-best 3.9 assists per game. He is also putting up 6.8 points and 4.7 rebounds, shooting 42.6% from the floor.

Caleb is putting up 10.2 points, 1.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Moussa Diabate is averaging 7.6 points, 0.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Southern Utah Players to Watch