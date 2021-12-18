Publish date:
How to Watch Southern Utah vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-3) will visit the Michigan Wolverines (6-4) after winning three straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Southern Utah
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Crisler Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Michigan
-15.5
143 points
Key Stats for Michigan vs. Southern Utah
- The 72.1 points per game the Wolverines average are the same as the Thunderbirds allow.
- The Thunderbirds score an average of 81.6 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 65.9 the Wolverines give up.
- The Wolverines make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Thunderbirds have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
- The Thunderbirds' 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Wolverines have allowed to their opponents (40%).
Michigan Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson puts up 15 points and 9 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2.1 assists, shooting 58.6% from the floor.
- Eli Brooks is averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
- DeVante Jones posts a team-best 3.9 assists per game. He is also putting up 6.8 points and 4.7 rebounds, shooting 42.6% from the floor.
- Caleb is putting up 10.2 points, 1.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
- Moussa Diabate is averaging 7.6 points, 0.8 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Southern Utah Players to Watch
- Maizen Fausett is No. 1 on the Thunderbirds in rebounding (9 per game), and puts up 11.2 points and 1.1 assists. He also posts 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Dre Marin gives the Thunderbirds 12.1 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He also delivers 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Tevian Jones is posting 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 35.5% of his shots from the floor and 27.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.
- Jason Spurgin is putting up 5.6 points, 5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game, making 63.9% of his shots from the field.
