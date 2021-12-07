Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    How to Watch Southern at Kentucky in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 10 Kentucky looks for its seventh straight win Tuesday night when it hosts Southern.
    The No. 10 Kentucky men's basketball team lost its season opener to No. 3 Duke but has since rolled to six straight wins. The Wildcats have won each of those games by at least 18 points and have looked dominant doing it.

    How to Watch Southern at Kentucky in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: SEC Network (Local)

    Live stream the Southern at Kentucky game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The schedule will ramp for Kentucky as they play Notre Dame, No. 21 Ohio State and Louisville in its next three after this game.

    First, though, they need to take care of a Southern team that has just three wins on the year.

    The Jaguars continue their tough start to their schedule Tuesday at Kentucky. The game in Lexington will be their eighth road game already this year. They have played just one game at home and it has taken its toll on them.

    Southern is just 3–5 on the year but has been playing tough including a 12-point loss to Louisville in its season opener.

    OTuesday, the Jaguars will have to play their best game of the year if they want the huge upset but could catch the Wildcats looking ahead to their next three games.

