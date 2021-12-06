Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    How to Watch Southern vs. Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) will look to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Southern Jaguars (3-5) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Rupp Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Kentucky vs. Southern

    Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Southern

    • The 83.6 points per game the Wildcats score are 10.1 more points than the Jaguars give up (73.5).
    • The Jaguars score an average of 72 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 60.4 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
    • The Wildcats are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Jaguars allow to opponents.
    • The Jaguars' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).

    Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Oscar Tshiebwe puts up a team-best 15.9 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 14.1 points and 1 assists, shooting 63.1% from the field.
    • Sahvir Wheeler leads the Wildcats at 8.7 assists per contest, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 11.1 points. He is first in college basketball in assists.
    • Tyty Washington Jr. is tops on the Wildcats at 14.9 points per game, while also averaging 3 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
    • Keion Brooks Jr. is putting up 11.4 points, 0.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
    • Kellan Grady posts 9.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

    Southern Players to Watch

    • Tyrone Lyons is averaging a team-leading 14.3 points per contest. And he is producing 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, making 51.3% of his shots from the field and 57.9% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
    • Jayden Saddler paces the Jaguars in assists (4 per game), and puts up 10 points and 2.8 rebounds. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
    • Brion Whitley is averaging 13.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game, making 48.8% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.
    • Terrell Williams Jr. is putting up 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 35.8% of his shots from the field.
    • Damien Sears is the Jaguars' top rebounder (6.5 per game), and he averages 5.4 points and 0.4 assists.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Southern at Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

