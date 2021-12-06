Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) will look to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Southern Jaguars (3-5) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Rupp Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Southern

Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Arena: Rupp Arena

Key Stats for Kentucky vs. Southern

The 83.6 points per game the Wildcats score are 10.1 more points than the Jaguars give up (73.5).

The Jaguars score an average of 72 points per game, 11.6 more points than the 60.4 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

The Wildcats are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.4% the Jaguars allow to opponents.

The Jaguars' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (38.2%).

Kentucky Players to Watch

Oscar Tshiebwe puts up a team-best 15.9 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 14.1 points and 1 assists, shooting 63.1% from the field.

Sahvir Wheeler leads the Wildcats at 8.7 assists per contest, while also posting 2.7 rebounds and 11.1 points. He is first in college basketball in assists.

Tyty Washington Jr. is tops on the Wildcats at 14.9 points per game, while also averaging 3 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Keion Brooks Jr. is putting up 11.4 points, 0.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

Kellan Grady posts 9.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Southern Players to Watch