The Southern Jaguars (0-0) take on the Louisville Cardinals (0-0) at KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Southern

Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -26.5 137.5 points

Key Stats for Louisville vs. Southern

Last year, the Cardinals put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Jaguars allowed (70.3).

The Jaguars' 69.8 points per game last year were just 3.3 more points than the 66.5 the Cardinals gave up to opponents.

The Cardinals made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

The Jaguars shot 43.2% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 42.2% the Cardinals' opponents shot last season.

Louisville Players to Watch

David Johnson posted 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season, shooting 41.1% from the field and 38.6% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jae'Lyn Withers put up a team-best 7.7 rebounds per contest last season. He also averaged 10.0 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 54.9% from the field.

Samuell Williamson put up 8.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dre Davis averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Southern Players to Watch