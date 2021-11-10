Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    How to Watch Southern vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 27, 2020; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Jordan Bohannon (3) shoots the ball over Southern University Jaguars guard Samkelo Cele (25) during the second half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

    The Southern Jaguars (0-0) take on the Louisville Cardinals (0-0) at KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Southern

    • Game Day: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
    • TV: Marquee Sports Network
    • Arena: KFC Yum! Center
    Louisville vs Southern Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Louisville

    -26.5

    137.5 points

    Key Stats for Louisville vs. Southern

    • Last year, the Cardinals put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (68.0) than the Jaguars allowed (70.3).
    • The Jaguars' 69.8 points per game last year were just 3.3 more points than the 66.5 the Cardinals gave up to opponents.
    • The Cardinals made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
    • The Jaguars shot 43.2% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 42.2% the Cardinals' opponents shot last season.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • David Johnson posted 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game last season, shooting 41.1% from the field and 38.6% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Jae'Lyn Withers put up a team-best 7.7 rebounds per contest last season. He also averaged 10.0 points and 0.5 assists, shooting 54.9% from the field.
    • Samuell Williamson put up 8.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last season. Defensively, he averaged 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Dre Davis averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest last year. At the other end, he averaged 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

    Southern Players to Watch

    • Samkelo Cele put up 11.7 points per game last season to go with 4.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
    • Harrison Henderson grabbed 6.3 rebounds per game, while Jayden Saddler notched 5.3 assists per contest.
    • Cele knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest a season ago.
    • Cele averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Henderson notched 0.4 blocks per contest.

