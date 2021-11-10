Jaylen Saddler and the Jaguars of Southern travel to face Jae'Lyn Withers and Louisville out of the ACC on Tuesday.

The Louisville men's basketball team lost just seven games last season. The Cardinals finished 13–7 and start their season Tuesday against Southern looking to one-up the record they had last year.

Southern is a part of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Last year, the Jaguars finished 8–11 with seven games canceled or postponed. Still, it was good enough for fifth place in their conference.

How to Watch Southern Jaguars at Louisville Cardinals Online:

Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Carlik Jones led the Cardinals in points last year, averaging 17.0 per game. With him now gone, Jae'Lyn Withers, who averaged 10.0 points per game last season, will have to step up. With another year under Samuell Williamson's belt as well, this Cardinals team could be something to watch out for as the season progresses.

For the Jaguars, Jaylen Saddler averaged 11.1 points per game last season and 5.3 assists per game. Kirk Parker averaged 5.8 rebounds. These are the two main players that Southern will need to step up this season.

The Cardinals should take this win in their first game of the season, but nothing can be taken for granted.

Regional restrictions may apply.