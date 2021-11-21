Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Southern vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives against Idaho State Bengals guard Tarik Cool (2) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

    The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) square off against the Southern Jaguars (1-3) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Nebraska vs. Southern

    Nebraska vs Southern Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nebraska

    -16

    144.5 points

    Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Southern

    • Last year, the 70 points per game the Cornhuskers scored were only 0.3 fewer points than the Jaguars allowed (70.3).
    • The Jaguars' 69.8 points per game last year were just 4.4 fewer points than the 74.2 the Cornhuskers allowed to opponents.
    • The Cornhuskers made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (42%).
    • The Jaguars' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was one percentage point higher than the Cornhuskers gave up to their opponents (42.2%).

    Nebraska Players to Watch

    • Dalano Banton led his squad in both rebounds (5.9) and assists (3.9) per contest last season, and also posted 9.6 points. Defensively, he delivered 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
    • Teddy Allen paced the Cornhuskers at 15.7 points per game last year, while also putting up 1.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
    • Trey McGowens averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest last year, shooting 39.3% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Lat Mayen put up 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game last season. At the other end, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.
    • Kobe Webster put up 8.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocks.

    Southern Players to Watch

    • Samkelo Cele averaged 11.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game last season.
    • Harrison Henderson pulled down 6.3 rebounds per game, while Jayden Saddler averaged 5.3 assists per contest.
    • Cele knocked down 1.6 threes per game a season ago.
    • Cele averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Henderson collected 0.4 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    Southern at Nebraska

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

