How to Watch Southern vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) square off against the Southern Jaguars (1-3) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Southern
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nebraska
-16
144.5 points
Key Stats for Nebraska vs. Southern
- Last year, the 70 points per game the Cornhuskers scored were only 0.3 fewer points than the Jaguars allowed (70.3).
- The Jaguars' 69.8 points per game last year were just 4.4 fewer points than the 74.2 the Cornhuskers allowed to opponents.
- The Cornhuskers made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (42%).
- The Jaguars' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was one percentage point higher than the Cornhuskers gave up to their opponents (42.2%).
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Dalano Banton led his squad in both rebounds (5.9) and assists (3.9) per contest last season, and also posted 9.6 points. Defensively, he delivered 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Teddy Allen paced the Cornhuskers at 15.7 points per game last year, while also putting up 1.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
- Trey McGowens averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest last year, shooting 39.3% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Lat Mayen put up 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game last season. At the other end, he put up 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Kobe Webster put up 8.1 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest last season. At the other end, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.0 blocks.
Southern Players to Watch
- Samkelo Cele averaged 11.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game last season.
- Harrison Henderson pulled down 6.3 rebounds per game, while Jayden Saddler averaged 5.3 assists per contest.
- Cele knocked down 1.6 threes per game a season ago.
- Cele averaged 1.7 steals per game, while Henderson collected 0.4 blocks per contest.
How To Watch
November
21
2021
Southern at Nebraska
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
