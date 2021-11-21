How to Watch Southern at Nebraska in Men's College Basketball

In men's college basketball action Sunday, Southern will take on Nebraska in what should be a very entertaining matchup.

How to Watch Southern Jaguars at Nebraska Cornhuskers Today:

Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ESPN U (G)

So far this season, the Jaguars have compiled a 1–3 record. They are fresh off a tough 71–68 loss against South Dakota in their last outing. In that loss, Southern was led by guard Jayden Saddler, who scored 19 points to go along with four assists.

On the other side of the court, the Cornhuskers have mustered a 2–2 record. In their last game, Nebraska ended up dominating Idaho State by a final score of 78–60. Nebraska was led by junior forward Derrick Walker, who scored 14 points.

Neither team appears to be a legitimate contender this season, but they both have talent on their roster. The Cornhuskers will be favored to win this game, but no one should sleep on Souther.

Make sure to tune in to this matchup.

