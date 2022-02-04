How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Richmond in Men's College Basketball

Richmond hosts conference rival St. Bonaventure on Friday as the Spiders look to win their second straight

Richmond bounced back nicely from a close loss to VCU on Saturday with a big 74-57 win at Duquesne on Tuesday night.

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Richmond in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 4, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The win was the fourth in the last five games for the Spiders and have them back over .500 in the A-10 at 5-4. It has also improved their overall record to 14-8 as they continue to look to push the bubble for the NCAA Tournament.

Friday they will look to get a big home win against a St. Bonaventure team coming off a loss to Davidson on Tuesday night.

The loss to the Wildcats dropped the Bonnies back to 4-3 in the A-10 as they have now alternated wins and losses over their last six games.

St. Bonaventure had big expectations coming into the season, but they have struggled in conference play and are in danger of getting buried in the conference standings.

They are desperate to get on track and picking up a road win at Richmond would be a huge help.

