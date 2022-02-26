How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph's in Men's College Basketball

St. Bonaventure goes for its sixth straight win on Saturday evening when it travels to Saint Joseph's

St. Bonaventure has climbed up to fourth place in the A-10 after winning its sixth straight game on Tuesday when it beat Rhode Island 73-55.

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Saint Joseph's in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The win improved the Bonnies conference record to 10-4 and their overall record to 18-7. They have got hot at the right time as they were just 12-7 and 4-4 three weeks ago.

It has put them back on the bubble, but they need to finish the season strong if they want to have any shot at an at-large bid.

Saturday that includes beating a Saint Joseph's team that has dropped five straight games.

The Hawks are now just 4-12 over their last 16 games and are just 4-11 in the A-10.

One of those losses was back on January 29th when they lost to St. Bonaventure 80-69. They have won just once since that loss and are looking to get back on track as they close out the regular season.

Saint Joseph's will be a big underdog on Saturday, but are desperate for a win and will come in looking to ruin the Bonnies winning streak.

