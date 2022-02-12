How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Saint Louis in Men's College Basketball

Gibson Jimerson and the Billikens will host Atlantic 10 conference rivals the Bonnies and Jalen Adaway on Friday night.

St. Bonaventure is the No. 6 ranked team in the Atlantic 10 conference. The Bonnies are 13-7 overall but just 5-4 inside of conference play. They have lost three of their last five games that were all in-conference.

They lost to Davidson, Richmond, and George Mason. However, they beat St. Joseph's and most recently Fordham. They now play St. Louis twice in a row on Friday and Monday. They are led by Jalen Adaway who averages 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

How to Watch St. Bonaventure Bonnies at St. Louis Billikens Today:

Game Date: Feb. 11, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN 2

St. Louis is the No. 2 team in the same conference. The Billikens are 17-6 overall and 8-2 inside of the conference play. They are half a game ahead of Dayton and 1.5 games behind Davidson for the lead.

The team is led by Gibson Jimerson who averages 17.2 points per game to lead the team. Yuri Collins averages 11.5 points and a team-high 8.4 assists per game. Francis Okoro leads the team in rebounding with 7.7 per game.

This is the first of back-to-back games for these teams, one at each home court. Because of that, the pressure falls on the higher-ranked St. Louis to come out and perform and get a win in their house.

