How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs Boise State in Men's College Basketball

    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch St. Bonaventure Bonnies vs Boise State Broncos in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    St. Bonaventure looks to stay perfect as it takes on Boise State in the first round to the Charleston Classic on Thursday afternoon.
    St. Bonaventure has started the year with two straight wins and climbed to No. 22 in the latest AP Poll.

    How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs Boise State  Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN2

    The Bonnies will get a chance to show how talented they are this weekend when they head to the Charleston Classic where they will be tested by some strong teams.

    First, they must take care of a Boise State team that is coming in off a loss to UC Irvine.

    The loss was the first of the year for the Broncos and evened their record at 1-1. The Broncos beat Utah Valley in their first game but just couldn't overcome the Anteaters in their loss.

    Thursday they will try and get back in the win column and pull off a big upset of St. Bonaventure.

    The winner of this game will play the winner of the Clemson and Temple game, while the loser will take on the loser of that game on Friday. Tune in to see how the bracket shakes out. 

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    St. Bonaventure Bonnies vs Boise State Broncos

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
    Time
    2:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
