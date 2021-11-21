Skip to main content
    How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs Marquette in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    St. Bonaventure and Marquette play Sunday night looking to take home the Charleston Classic championship.
    St. Bonaventure stayed perfect Friday afternoon when it came back to beat Clemson in the semi-finals of the Charleston Classic. The Bonnies trailed by 10 at halftime but held the Tigers scoreless for almost seven minutes in the second half that helped turn an 11-point deficit into a five-point lead.

    How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs Marquette Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: ESPN

    Live stream the St. Bonaventure vs Marquette game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The win was the second straight time the Bonnies trailed in the second half and came back to win. The win also improved their record to 4-0 on the year and has them ranked No. 22 in the country.

    Sunday, they take on a Marquette team that is perfect in Shaka Smart's first year as head coach.

    Marquette has had a fantastic start to the season, as it upset Illinois by one before coming to Charleston. The Golden Eagles have played well in beating Ole Miss and West Virginia to get to the championship game.

    The Golden Eagles have shown they can come back to win and also beat good teams, so they are capable of taking down the No. 22 Bonnies and coming home with the tournament title.

    How To Watch

    St. Bonaventure Bonnies vs Marquette Golden Eagles

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
