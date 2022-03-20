No. 5 seed St. Bonaventure matches up with No. 1 seed Oklahoma in the second round of the NIT tournament on Sunday.

St. Bonaventure drew the No. 5 seed in the NIT after losing in its conference tournament to St. Louis. In the first round of the tournament, the Bonnies beat Colorado. They were down three at the half 39-36.

However, they came back to win the second half by 11 points, ultimately winning the game 76-68. Five Bonnies had double figures in points, but Osun Osunniyi finished the game with 13 points and 10 rebounds, the team's only double-double.

How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma Today:

Game Date: March 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U

Live stream the St. Bonaventure vs. Oklahoma game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oklahoma lost in its conference tournament to Texas Tech, drawing the No. 1 seed in the NIT tournament after not getting a bid into the NCAA tournament after being on the bubble.

The Sooners beat Missouri State handily in their first round game in a 89-72 win. It was never really close, as Oklahoma had the lead at the half and kept it all the way through. Umoja Gibson, a senior guard, led the Sooners with a team-high 28 points.

