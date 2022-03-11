How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis in Men's College Basketball

The Saint Louis Billikens knocked off the Lasalle Explorers yesterday to advance to the quarterfinals.

How to Watch St. Bonaventure vs. Saint Louis in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Mar. 11, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

The Billikens beat the Explorers by 20 with a score of 71-51. Both Francis Okoro and Fred Thatch Jr. posted double-doubles to help lead Saint Louis to a comfortable victory. They scored 10 and 17 points, respectively. Gibson Jimerson posted 19 points with three treys to put him at 74 three-pointers on the season.

St. Bonaventure will come into today's game as the No. four seed in the tournament after posting a 12-5 Atlantic 10 conference record this season. Most recently, the Bonnies are coming off of a 72-65 win against Richmond in their last regular-season game a week ago. The Bonnies celebrated a stellar senior class with the win and all 72 points of the game were put up by seniors.

While this senior class for St. Bonaventure all have the ability to return for a fifth year due to the NCAA's extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, right now the team's sights are set on moving to the semi-finals with a win over Saint Louis.

