How to Watch St. Bonaventure at VCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

St. Bonaventure goes for its win No. 8 in a row on Tuesday night when it travels to VCU for a huge A-10 battle

St. Bonaventure has been red-hot over the last three weeks as it has reeled off seven straight wins that has put it 11-4 in the A-10 and two games back of first place Davidson.

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at VCU in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the St. Bonaventure at VCU game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bonnies have gotten hot at the right time as they try and make their way into the NCAA Tournament. 

They are now 19-7 overall and are starting to look like the team that was ranked in the top 25 to start the year.

Tuesday they will look to keep their great play going against a VCU team they beat by 20 back on Jan. 14 at the beginning of conference play.

It won't be easy to beat the Rams again, though, as VCU has also won seven straight and is playing its best basketball of the year.

VCU's loss to the Bonnies was the first of two straight but it has won 10 of 11 since and currently sit a game up on St. Bonaventure for second place in the A-10.

The Rams are also trying to prove they belong in the NCAA Tournament and Tuesday night is a huge game for both teams.

