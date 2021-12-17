How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Virginia Tech in Men's College Basketball

St. Bonaventure and Virginia Tech both look to avoid losing their second straight game when they battle Friday night.

St. Bonaventure started the year in the Top 25, but with little room for error as a mid-major team, the Bonnies fell out after losses to Northern Iowa and UConn.

Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The loss to the Huskies on Saturday dropped their record to 8-2 on the year and snapped a three-game winning streak. The Bonnies are still playing good basketball, but they need to pick up resume-building wins if they want to make a case for an at-large bid at the end of the year.

St. Bonaventure gets that opportunity on Friday night when they go on the road to take on a Virginia Tech team that has stumbled a bit after starting the year 5-0.

The Hokies have gone just 2-4 since the hot start and are searching for answers. Their losses have not been to bad teams, but for a team that started off strong, they had the talent to win some of these games.

Friday, they get another shot at a big win as a very good St. Bonaventure team comes to town hungry for redemption.

