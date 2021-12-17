How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Virginia Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
St. Bonaventure started the year in the Top 25, but with little room for error as a mid-major team, the Bonnies fell out after losses to Northern Iowa and UConn.
How to Watch St. Bonaventure at Virginia Tech in College Basketball Today:
Game Date: Dec. 17, 2021
Game Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Live stream the St. Bonaventure at Virginia Tech game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The loss to the Huskies on Saturday dropped their record to 8-2 on the year and snapped a three-game winning streak. The Bonnies are still playing good basketball, but they need to pick up resume-building wins if they want to make a case for an at-large bid at the end of the year.
St. Bonaventure gets that opportunity on Friday night when they go on the road to take on a Virginia Tech team that has stumbled a bit after starting the year 5-0.
The Hokies have gone just 2-4 since the hot start and are searching for answers. Their losses have not been to bad teams, but for a team that started off strong, they had the talent to win some of these games.
Friday, they get another shot at a big win as a very good St. Bonaventure team comes to town hungry for redemption.
Regional restrictions may apply.