    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can Virginia Tech extend its streak of double-digit wins to open the college basketball season to four games when it faces St. Francis (Pa.)?
    Virginia Tech (3-0) is currently the first team outside of the AP Top 25, and the team's play this season has shown why. Can the good times continue for the Hokies against St. Francis (1-1)?

    How to Watch St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech in College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 18, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network

    Live Stream St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Virginia Tech has won each of its games by double digits, with the closest contest being a 20-point win over Navy. The team is 28th in the KenPom rankings.

    Four players average double figures in points, led by Keve Aluma's 12.7 per game on 59.1% shooting. The Hokies have three key players—Justyn Mutts, Storm Murphy and Hunter Cattoor—shooting over 40% from three in the early going.

    St. Francis opened its season with a close road loss against George Washington, then beat Franciscan 100-54 last time out.

    Maxwell Land scored 19 points in that win, setting a new career-high. Mark Flagg had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, which followed another double-double in the opener when he had 17 and 17.

    These teams have met twice, with St. Francis winning during the 1950-51 season, while Virginia Tech won the much more recent meeting in 2018.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    November
    18
    2020

    St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

