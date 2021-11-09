Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    How to Watch St. Francis (Pa.) at George Washington in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A pair of teams that struggled last season will look to change their fortunes on opening night of the NCAA men's basketball season.
    Atlantic 10 program George Washington will host Northeastern Conference opponent St. Francis on Tuesday's opening night of the men's college basketball season.

    How to Watch St. Francis (Pa.) at George Washington today:

    Game Date: Nov. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington Plus

    Watch St. Francis (Pa.) at George Washington online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    St. Francis finished 6–16 last year, with a 5–13 record in conference play. The team had a net rating of minus-6.5, which ranked in the 21st percentile. 

    Ramiir Dixon-Conover and Myles Thompson were the only St. Francis players to average double-digit points per game last season, and both return to the team for their senior seasons this year.

    George Washington went 5–12 last season, with a 3–5 mark in a conference schedule that was full of postponements.

    The Colonials ranked in the bottom 30% in most metrics on both sides of the ball.

    The team returns leading scorer James Bishop, who averaged 19.1 points per game on 42.7% shooting last season. The team's No. 2 scorer, Jamison Battle, transferred to Minnesota.

    This is the third meeting all-time between these teams and the first since 2005. George Washington won the first two meetings.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

