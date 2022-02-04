Skip to main content

How to Watch St. John's at Butler in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

St. John's travels to Butler to take on the Bulldogs on Saturday looking to win its second straight game

St. John's plays its second straight road game on Saturday as it won at Georgetown 90-77 on Thursday.

The win was only the Red Storm's second over their last six games. They have followed each of their last three wins with two straight loss and Saturday they are looking to snap that trend and get their second straight win for the first time since early December.

Host Butler will look to keep that from happening as it tries to bounce back from a 68-66 loss to Xavier on Wednesday.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Bulldogs and dropped them back to .500 at 11-11 overall. 

The Bulldogs are just 4-8 over their last 12 games and have really struggled in the Big East this year. They have been playing better, but came up just short of pulling off the upset against the Musketeers and getting that third straight win.

Saturday they are back home and are looking to get back over .500 and send St. John's home with another loss.

