Villanova has quietly put together a great season with St. John’s up next on Saturday in this college basketball matchup.

No. 14 Villanova (15-5) comes into today on a two-game win streak and having won eight of its last nine games, really finding its groove on both ends of the floor. St. John's (11-7) have to be focused on an upset with one of the best offenses in the country and in the Big East so far this season.

How to Watch St. John's at Villanova today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KBFX-Bakersfield, CA)

This season, Villanova has lost three games to ranked teams, losing to No. 2 UCLA (77-86, OT), No. 6 Purdue (74-80) and to No. 2 Baylor (36-57). Its other two losses came to unranked foes in Creighton (59-79) and Marquette (54-57).

It has been one of the best defensive teams in the country, which has allowed it to stay competitive in every game this season.

Jay Wright has Villanova giving up just 60.0 points per game to opponents (No. 15 in the NCAA), only allowing more than 60 points in eight games.

Since conference play started, it is even better, giving up 58.5 points in 10 games to Big East foes.

On the other side, the Red Storm win on the offensive end creating a clash of styles today. They are averaging 80.3 points per game (No. 20 in NCAA) and 76.6 points per game in conference play (No. 2 in conference).

They have scored 80-plus points in eight games this season, creating pressure on defenses that will make for an interesting match-up with Villanova today.

