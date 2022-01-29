Skip to main content

How to Watch St. John's at Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Villanova has quietly put together a great season with St. John’s up next on Saturday in this college basketball matchup.

No. 14 Villanova (15-5) comes into today on a two-game win streak and having won eight of its last nine games, really finding its groove on both ends of the floor. St. John's (11-7) have to be focused on an upset with one of the best offenses in the country and in the Big East so far this season.

How to Watch St. John's at Villanova today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KBFX-Bakersfield, CA)

Watch St. John's at Villanova online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This season, Villanova has lost three games to ranked teams, losing to No. 2 UCLA (77-86, OT), No. 6 Purdue (74-80) and to No. 2 Baylor (36-57). Its other two losses came to unranked foes in Creighton (59-79) and Marquette (54-57).

It has been one of the best defensive teams in the country, which has allowed it to stay competitive in every game this season.

Jay Wright has Villanova giving up just 60.0 points per game to opponents (No. 15 in the NCAA), only allowing more than 60 points in eight games.

Since conference play started, it is even better, giving up 58.5 points in 10 games to Big East foes.

On the other side, the Red Storm win on the offensive end creating a clash of styles today. They are averaging 80.3 points per game (No. 20 in NCAA) and 76.6 points per game in conference play (No. 2 in conference).

They have scored 80-plus points in eight games this season, creating pressure on defenses that will make for an interesting match-up with Villanova today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

St. John's at Villanova

TV CHANNEL: FOX (KBFX-Bakersfield, CA)
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Horse Racing 2
Horse Racing

How to Watch the Pegasus World Cup Invitational

4 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch St. John's at Villanova

4 minutes ago
Jan 11, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Derrick Walker (13) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Illinois at Northwestern

4 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) dribbles around Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Northwestern vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) dribbles around Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Illinois vs. Northwestern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint John's (NY) vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

4 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) dribbles the ball next to DePaul Blue Demons forward Yor Anei (10) during the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Villanova vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

4 minutes ago
hockey fans
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Maine vs Providence

4 minutes ago
North Texas
College Basketball

How to Watch North Texas at Louisiana Tech in Men's College Basketball

34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy